Gay Couple Behind Supreme Court Wedding Cake Case to Receive VH1 Trailblazer Honor

After the Supreme Court sided with a baker who refused to make a wedding cake for gay couple Charlie Craig and David Mullins, the duo will be recognized for fighting against LGBTQ discrimination.

Just weeks ago, the Supreme Court delivered a narrow ruling in favor of Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips, who cited religious beliefs in his refusal to bake a wedding cake for Colorado-based gay couple Charlie Craig and David Mullins.

The 7-2 decision drew ire from notable names in Hollywood, including Seth MacFarlane, Judd Apatow and Sandra Lee, among others, who publicly expressed their disappointment in the court's ruling. But despite their loss, the duo continues to receive support from the entertainment industry. Craig and Mullins will be honored for their public fight against LGBTQ discrimination at the fifth annual VH1 Trailblazer Honors, held tonight at New York's Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The special will air next week, on June 28, at 9:30 p.m.

The couple are set to receive the Everyday Trailblazer award. Craig and Mullins will be recognized alongside other activists, politicians and more LGBTQ figures, including civil rights hero James Baldwin, transgender Virginia state legislator Danica Roem and Ryan Murphy.

Murphy is receiving an award for increasing visibility and understanding of the LGBTQ community through television, especially with his groundbreaking FX series Pose. The prolific creator made history when he cast five transgender women in series-regular roles — an unprecedented number for a scripted series — in addition to employing an exceptional amount of LGBTQ talent behind the scenes.

Last month, Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter why it was important for him to champion the LGBTQ community in 2018, especially under the administration of President Trump, who has made several efforts to roll back gay and transgender protections, including his signed ban for transgender people to serve in the U.S. military.

"I really wanted to do a show about this community, particularly now because they're under attack," Murphy said. "So many of the rights that we have and have gotten — I feel like this president and this administration has taken us back 20 years."

While VH1 Trailblazer Honors has concentrated on paying tribute to LGBTQ pioneers in years past, tonight's ceremony will broaden its focus to include trailblazers of diversity and those who have advocated for prominent social movements.

Also receiving awards are the American Civil Liberties Union; DACA activist Cristina Jimenez; Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, social activists and parents of the late Trayvon Martin; Opal Tometi, co-founder of #BlackLivesMatter; Erica Lafferty, programs manager at Everytown for Gun Safety; and Joanne N. Smith, leader in the #MeToo movement and founder of Girls for Gender Equity.

Presenters include Padma Lakshmi, Grey's Anatomy actress Sara Ramirez, Dear White People's Logan Browning, Philadelphia Eagles player Malcolm Jenkins, writer-producer Janet Mock, the cast of Pose and the top four contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race season 10. Pop singer Bebe Rexha and Empire star Jussie Smollett will perform.