Spirit Awards: Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles Sings Praises of LGBTQ Moments in Film

The musical number brought attention to LGBTQ moments in nominated films that viewers might have missed.

Aubrey Plaza brought out the Gay Men's Chorus of Los Angeles to celebrate the not-so-obvious LGBTQ moments in films nominated for the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards show on Saturday.

"Idina Menzel in Uncut Gems, J. Lo pole-dancing to Fiona Apple, FKA Twigs talking about snakes," the choir chanted over a somber piano track as the audience laughed.

After hinting at Hustlers, Honey Boy, Waves, Luce, The Lighthouse, the choir also sang about nominees The Farewell, Judy and Parasite. The choir then took the time to recognize subtle moments in Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story.

"The kid from Marriage Story, probably, one day. He's obsessed with Halloween and loves his mother," they sang.

But the celebratory number took a turn when the choir started to sing praises of one actress and one actress only: Laura Dern.

"Laura Dern kicking her feet on the couch, Laura Dern ordering a kale salad, Laura Dern dressed slutty in court," they sang. After mentioning almost all of Dern's Marriage Story scenes, the choir went on to chant the actress' name.

They sang her name repeatedly as a montage of stills from her previous projects including Jurassic Park played in the background.The somber number then turned into a soulful one as a gospel singer came on stage and belted the actress's name.

Dern waved her hands in the seat and laughed alongside her fellow actors as the choir chanted her name.

The 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, hosted by Aubrey Plaza, aired Sunday on IFC from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT.