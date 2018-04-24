Gayle King Signs With CAA (Exclusive)
King has co-anchored the Peabody-winning 'CBS This Morning' since 2012 and also serves as editor-at-large of 'O, the Oprah Magazine.'
Gayle King has signed with CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.
She previously hosted OWN's The Gayle King Show and prior to that spent 18 years as an anchor for CBS's Hartford, Conn., affiliate WFSB-TV.
King's accolades include the AWRT Gracie Award for outstanding radio talk show, the individual achievement award for host-entertainment/information as well as the New York Women in Communications Matrix Award.
King continues to be represented by attorney Larry Shire at Grubman Shire.