Gayle King Signs With CAA (Exclusive)

Gayle King has signed with CAA in all areas, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

King has co-anchored the Peabody-winning CBS This Morning since 2012 and also serves as editor-at-large of O, the Oprah Magazine.

She previously hosted OWN's The Gayle King Show and prior to that spent 18 years as an anchor for CBS's Hartford, Conn., affiliate WFSB-TV.

King's accolades include the AWRT Gracie Award for outstanding radio talk show, the individual achievement award for host-entertainment/information as well as the New York Women in Communications Matrix Award.

King continues to be represented by attorney Larry Shire at Grubman Shire.