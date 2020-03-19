GDC Summer, New Event to Replace Postponed Game Developers Conference, Set For August

The three-day event will be held at San Francisco's Moscone Center from August 4-6.

Informa Tech, the organizer of the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, has revealed a replacement gathering for this year's postponed event.

Dubbed GDC Summer, the new conference will be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco between August 4-6 as a "three-day celebration of the art, craft and business of game development."

GDC Summer is described as a "unique" experience from the original planned conference, but the organization says the event will "retain the same high level of expert-led talks as the traditional GDC, along with a freestyle two-day expo show floor from August 5-6."

Debuting at the GDC Summer event will be a new "community partnership program," which allows qualifying organizations to apply for onsite spaces to host meetings.

This year's GDC event, which was originally scheduled to take place this week at the Moscone Center, was postponed last month amid the coronavirus outbreak. In its place, GDC hosted a number of taped versions of planned talks from participating speakers on its website, free to watch.

GDC annually welcomes developers and media from across the globe to convene in San Francisco. Last year's event had a record attendance of over 29,000 individuals.

GDC is not the only major gaming event on the calendar to be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, Los Angeles' E3, originally set for June, was canceled. Meanwhile, a number of live esports events have been postponed, rescheduled or canceled. Major esports organizations like the Overwatch League and Call of Duty League moved their matches online, eschewing live audiences to help fight the spread of the virus.