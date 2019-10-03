Gearbox Software CEO "Exonerated" After Lengthy Legal Battle

Randy Pitchford was sued by former Gearbox legal counsel in December, kicking off a months-long string of suits that came to a close on Thursday.

Gearbox Software CEO Randy Pitchford's lengthy battle with former company legal counsel Wade Callender has come to an end: The two parties have reached a settlement, according to a filing in Dallas County (Texas) district court on Thursday.

"Upon review of all the evidence in the case, it was of the opinion of counsel that the evidence exonerated Randy Pitchford from the allegations against him," reads an official dismissal statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter. "All misunderstandings between the parties have been corrected, and apologies were exchanged. Because the parties are mutually bound by confidentiality, no additional statements will be forthcoming."

Callender, who was childhood friends with Pitchford, filed the initial suit against the CEO and Gearbox, the video game studio best known for developing the Borderlands series, last December, alleging he was harassed for his Christian faith, that Pitchford made a "secret" deal to earn $12 million as an advance upon royalties and that Pitchford had left a USB drive at a Texas restaurant that contained sensitive corporate information from the studio and its publishing company, 2K Games, as well as "underage pornography." Ten days after that suit was filed, Gearbox sued Callender for fraud and breach of fiduciary duty.

Gearbox, meanwhile, claimed that Callender "abused" his company credit card and refused to pay back a $300,000 loan from the company.

In August, Callender filed a motion for contempt and requested sanctions against Gearbox alleging "discovery abuse" and failure to produce certain court-ordered documents.

Shortly thereafter, the court found Callender's motion to be "sufficient" and the presiding judge issued an order to show cause to Gearbox, demanding the company appear before the court on September 25.

Callender recently joined the NRA, replacing former general counsel David Lehman, who stepped down in August.