Casting Society of America to Honor Geena Davis and Audra McDonald

The two actors will be recognized at the 35th annual Artios Awards in New York City and Los Angeles.

The Casting Society of America will honor Academy Award winner and advocate Geena Davis as well as Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner Audra McDonald at its 35th annual Artios Awards on Jan. 30 in Los Angeles, New York City and London.

Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the LA ceremony, named after the American casting director who cast Davis in her feature film debut, Tootsie. Davis won an Oscar for her role in The Accidental Tourist and was nominated for her role in Thelma & Louise. She's been nominated for Golden Globes for her roles in A League of Their Own and Thelma & Louise, winning for her role on the small screen in Commander in Chief.

As part of her advocacy for women, Davis began the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and launched the Bentonville Film Festival.

"Geena has shaped a remarkable career for herself, not only as an award-winning actress, but also has a leading voice in the critical topic of women and diversity in the entertainment industry. We are proud to be honoring her contributions with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the 35th Artios Awards," said CSA president Russell Boas. "This is [a] full-circle moment for CSA as Lynn Stalmaster was the first to recognize Geena's talents when he cast her in her first feature film, Tootsie, and we now have the opportunity to recognize the entirety of her work."

McDonald will receive the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, named after the casting director. The annual recognition is given to those who have significantly contributed to the entertainment industry in New York. McDonald has won six Tony Awards, two Grammys and an Emmy, received the National Medal of Arts from President Obama in 2015 and was named one of Time's 100 most influential people that year. McDonald's Tony-winning performances include parts in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime and A Raisin in the Sun.

Her on-screen roles include ABC's Private Practice, NBC's The Sound of Music Live!, CBS' The Good Fight and Disney's live action Beauty and the Beast. Offstage and offscreen, McDonald advocates for equal rights and homeless youth.

"The New York casting community is thrilled to honor Audra with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award," said CSA's New York vice president Bernie Telsey. "Because she has worked so extensively in every medium — musicals, plays, television, film — practically every casting director in town has been lucky enough to work with her. She’s the true embodiment of the type of actor that Marion Dougherty loved: versatile, smart and talented beyond words."

The Artios Awards celebrate casting directors in multiple different categories throughout the entertainment field, as well as special honorees for their particular contributions.

Nominations will be announced on Jan. 2.