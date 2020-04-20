Gemma Arterton's 'Summerland' Lands at IFC Films

The British period drama marks the feature directorial debut for writer-director Jessica Swale.

IFC Films has picked up the U.S. rights to Summerland, Jessica Swale's feature directorial debut that stars Gemma Arterton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and is planning a July 31 release.

The drama portrays a folklore investigator, played by Arterton, who from her clifftop study during World War II debunks myths using science to disprove the existence of magic.

"Summerland reinforces the importance of opening oneself up to love and kindness in all different forms, and we're proud to bring this powerful message and fierce debut from Jessica Swale to capture the hearts of audiences right now," Arianna Bocco, executive vp of acquisitions and productions at IFC Films, says in a statement.

Summerland also stars Penelope Wilton and Tom Courtenay. Guy Heeley and Adrian Sturges produced the indie.

"I'm delighted to be working with IFC to bring Summerland to the U.S. Summerland is about hope, imagination and the possible existence of magic. It is about finding light after darkness, and, as such, has never felt more timely," Swale adds in her own statement.

Summerland is a Quickfire and BFI presentation of a Shoebox Films and Iota Films production. The distribution deal for the film was negotiated by Bocco with Embankment Films and Gersh handling for the filmmakers.