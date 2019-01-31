Hollywood Gender Inequality Doc 'This Changes Everything' to Open Miami Film Fest

Oscar-nominated actress Patricia Clarkson will receive the festival's Estrella Damm Precious Gem Award for her work, including in the HBO limited series 'Sharp Objects,' for which she won a Golden Globe.

This Changes Everything, a breakout documentary examining historic and contemporary gender inequity in the American film and TV industries, will open the 36th edition of the Miami Film Festival, on March 1. Appearing in the film, which made its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, are such Hollywood women as Meryl Streep, Geena Davis, Sandra Oh, Rosario Dawson, Zoe Saldana, Jessica Chastain, Taraji P. Henson, Cate Blanchett, Amandla Stenberg, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, Shonda Rhimes and Jill Soloway.

“The cultural reckoning of our current times has irrevocably and positively changed sensibilities surrounding inclusiveness and diversity,” said festival director Jaie Laplante. “Director Tom Donahue’s This Changes Everything, created by CreativeChaos vmg and New Plot Films, is a vital and inspirational showcase of values that reverberate throughout the program of our 36th edition.”

Oscar-nominated actress Patricia Clarkson will receive the festival’s Estrella Damm Precious Gem Award on March 4. Clarkson, who recently won a Golden Globe for her role in Jean-Marc Vallee’s HBO limited series Sharp Objects, received an Oscar nomination for her supporting role in Peter Hedges’ Pieces of April and received a Tony nomination for the Broadway production of The Elephant Man and won two Emmys for her work in Alan Ball’s Six Feet Under. In a career spanning more than 30 years of work, Clarkson’s oeuvre stands out for its versatility in working with both top independent cinema artists such as Tom McCarthy, Todd Haynes and Isabel Coixet and high-profile work for directors Martin Scorsese and Clint Eastwood and in The Maze Runner trilogy.

The festival has unveiled a new program for this year's edition dubbed "Knight Heroes," which will focus on the emerging generation of South Florida filmmakers and celebrate Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk), Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You) and Aaron Stewart-Ahn, co-writer of the acclaimed break-out hit Mandy.

In all, the festival will present more than 160 feature narratives, documentaries and short films of all genres, from more than 40 countries. This year's edition runs March 1-10. The Festival will wrap with an awards night gala event at Olympia Theater, where the North American premiere of Spanish director Enrique Urbizu’s Gigantes will screen, presented by series stars Juan Carlos Librado and Isak Férriz.

Dennis Scholl and Marlon Johnson's Singular, a documentary about internationally renowned, Miami-born jazz singer Cécile McLorin-Salvant, will make its world premiere at the fest. McLorin-Salvant will be present at the screening and will perform a live set following the premiere on March 2.

Also screening are The Extraordinary Journey of Celeste Garcia, a Cuban-German coproduction that marks the directorial debut of acclaimed screenwriter Arturo Infante; The Accused from Argentina (starring Lali Espósito, Gael García Bernal and Leonardo Sbaraglia and directed by Gonzalo Tobal); Huracán, a made-in-Miami psychological thriller set in the demanding world of the professional MMA circuit; and the short film The Rafter, by Jorge Navas.

The festival’s specialty programmers are Thom Powers, Carl Spence, Kiva Reardon, Lauren Cohen and Diana Cadavid.

The opening night film of the festival’s signature $40,000 Knight MARIMBAS Award competition will be the world premiere of Dominican Republic filmmaker Jose María Cabral’s The Projectionist. Also competing in the program is Tobal’s The Accused and Julio Hernandez Cordon’s Buy Me a Gun.

Additional films selected for this year’s Knight MARIMBAS Award competition are:

303 (Germany, directed by Hans Weingartner). *USA PREMIERE

An Affair (Norway, directed by Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken). *NORTH AMERICAN PREMIERE

Ash Is Purest White (China, directed by Jia Zhang-ke).

Dear Son (Tunisia/Belgium/France/Qatar, directed by Mohammed Ben Attia).

Divine Love (Brazil/Uruguay/Denmark/Norway, directed by Gabriel Mascaro).

Dogman (Italy/France, directed by Matteo Garrone).

Florianopolis Dream (Argentina/Brazil, directed by Ana Katz).

Golden Youth (France, directed by Eva Ionesco). *USA PREMIERE

The Good Girls (Mexico, directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella).

Helmet Heads (Costa Rica/Chile, directed by Neto Villalobos).

Juanita (Dominican Republic/Spain, directed by Leticia Tonos). *INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE

Marjoun and the Flying Headscarf (USA/Lebanon/The Netherlands/Qatar, UAE, Canada, directed by Susan Youssef). *WORLD PREMIERE

The Most Beautiful Couple (Germany/France, directed by Sven Taddicken). *US PREMIERE.

The Nightingale (Australia, directed by Jennifer Kent).

Non-Fiction (France, directed by Oliver Assayas).

Notti magiche (Italy, directed by Paolo Virzi). *USA PREMIERE

Shadow (China, directed by Zhang Yimou).

Tremors (Guatemala/France, directed by Jayro Bustamante). *USA PREMIERE *MARQUEE SERIES PRESENTATION

The Trouble With You (France, directed by Pierre Salvadori).

Yuli (Spain/Cuba/UK/Germany, directed by Icíar Bollaín).

A full lineup is available here.