Mara Brock Akil, Tracy Oliver to Be Honored at Black Women Film Network Summit (Exclusive)

Mara Brock Akil and Tracy Oliver will be among the honorees at the 2022 Black Women Film Network (BWFN) Summit, taking place March 5.

The BWFN announced its roster of talent Friday for the virtual event, set to stream free of charge on the Cvent Attendee Hub. The event’s theme is “The Shoulders We Stand On: Celebrating 25 Years of BWFN Legacy,” acknowledging the group’s continued support for Black women in the arts and entertainment industries.

Akil, who created such series as Girlfriends, The Game and Being Mary Jane, will receive the RainmakHER of the Year Award. Oliver, writer of Girls Trip and creator of the TV series First Wives Club and Harlem, will accept the StorytellHER Award.

Also set to be recognized are Meg Deloatch, creator of Netflix’s Family Reunion, who will collect the TrailblazHER Award; Ashley Holland, TV agent and partner at WME, set to receive the RepresentHER Award; and D’Angela Proctor, attorney and Line Sisters producer, picking up the ProducHER Award.

Additionally, the StyleHER Award will go to Tiffany Hasbourne, costume designer for In Treatment, Atlanta and Without Remorse, and the ElevatHER Award will go to Cori Murray, deputy editor at Essence.

The BWFN Summit is a half-day experience featuring more than 40 notable speakers, plus panels, master classes and fireside chats. The event will also include the BWFN Book Festival and the naming of the BWFN Scholarship Program honorees.

Click here for free registration to the 2022 BWFN Summit.