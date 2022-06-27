‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Pachinko,’ ‘Women of the Movement’ and ‘Maid’ Among 2022 Humanitas Prizes Nominees

Humanitas has announced the nominees for The 46th annual Humanitas Prizes, which celebrates the craft of screenwriting. Across nine juried categories, which include both television and film, 47 writers are nominated for their work. Among the nominees are Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson (comedy teleplay) and Academy Award-winning CODA writer-director Sian Heder (drama feature film). Adam McKay, who was also nominated for an Oscar this year for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, also received a nom for comedy feature film, along with Everything Everywhere All At Once scribes and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert. “The Humanitas Prizes were created to recognize writers whose work explores the beauty and complexity of the human experience and the 2022 nominees do just that,” said Humanitas executive director Michelle Franke in a statement. “Ranging in scope, style, and perspective, these stories underscore our bonds, our history and responsibility to each other in the present as well as possibilities for the future. Especially during challenging times, writers dedicate themselves to the stories that connect and entertain us.” The Humanitas Prizes event, which will take place at an in-person awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sept. 9, raises critical funds to support program and events initiatives, including the New Voices Fellowship and College Screenwriting Awards, which support underrepresented film and television writers through the early stages of their careers. The emerging writers selected for the 2022 New Voices fellowship, David and Lynn Angell college comedy award and Carol Mendelsohn college drama award will also be celebrated at the Humanitas Prizes event. The full list of nominees follows.

CHILDREN’S TELEPLAY

El Deafo, written by Cece Bell and Will McRobb

Karma’s World: “Hair Comes Trouble,” written by Kellie R. Griffin and Halcyon Person

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), with Love, written by Alex Galatis

The Babysitters Club: “Claudia and the Sad Goodbye,” written by Sascha Rothchild

COMEDY FEATURE FILM

Don’t Look Up, written by Adam McKay

Everything Everywhere All At Once, written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Queen Bees, written by Donald Martin

Tick, Tick … Boom!, written by Steven Levenson

COMEDY TELEPLAY

Abbott Elementary: “Pilot,” written by Quinta Brunson

Black-ish: “If a Black Man Cries in the Woods,” written by Robb Chavis

Somebody Somewhere: “BFD,” written by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen

The Conners: “Triggered,” written by Lecy Goranson

DOCUMENTARY

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock, Shannon Kring

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches, Julia Marchesi

In the Same Breath, Nanfu Wang

Through Our Eyes: “Shelter,” Smriti Mundhra

DRAMA FEATURE FILM

A Hero, written by Asghar Farhadi

CODA, written by Sian Heder

Nine Days, written by Edson Oda

The Starling, written by Matt Harris

DRAMA TELEPLAY

Chicago P.D.: “Burnside,” written by Ike Smith

Pachinko: “Chapter One,” written by Soo Hugh

Queen Sugar: “May 27, 2020,” written by Anthony Sparks

Swagger: “Radicals,” written by Reggie Rock Bythewood & George Dohrmann

This is Us: “The Challenger,” written by Dan Fogelman

FAMILY FEATURE FILM

8-Bit Christmas, written by Kevin Jakubowski

Cinderella, written by Kay Cannon

Encanto, written by Charise Castro Smith & Jared Bush

Spin, written by Carley Steiner and Josh A. Cagan

LIMITED SERIES, TV MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Love Life: “Mia Hines,” written by Rachelle Williams-BenAry & Sam Boyd

Maid: “Snaps,” written by Molly Smith Metzler

Three Months, written by Jared Frieder

Women of the Movement: “Mother and Son,” written by Marissa Jo Cerar

SHORT FILM

Far from the Tree, written by Natalie Nourigat

Girls Are Strong Here, written by Scott Burkhardt

Leap, written by Margaret Nagle

Nona, written by Louis Gonzales