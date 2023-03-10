Artios Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ and ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Among Winners

- Share this article on Facebook
Casting Society honored achievements in casting across film, television and theater on Thursday night with its 38th annual Artios Awards. CSA celebrated with three star-studded award ceremonies, the first in-person celebrations in three years. Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the Los Angeles show at the Beverly Hilton, while Amber Ruffin hosted in New York’s Edison Ballroom and Gordon Griffin M.B.E. at London’s Union Club.
Among the film winners were Oscar-nominated features Everything Everywhere All at Once, which received the Zeitgeist Award. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On won in the animation category, while The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin won for big budget film (drama) and studio or independent film (drama), respectively.
Among the television winners were Abbott Elementary and Yellowjackets, both earning prizes for TV pilot/first season. Hacks and Succession won the prizes for comedy and drama casting, respectively, while Dopesick won for limited series. The Tony-winning revivals of Take Me Out and Company were honored in the theatrical categories.
Special honorees include EGOT winner Rita Moreno, who was presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. Leslee Feldman, head of casting at Amblin, received the Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting and outstanding contribution to the profession — an honor presented by Oscar winner Octavia Butler, which included a special video tribute from Steven Spielberg.
Tony winner LaChanze accepted the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award on behalf of Black Theatre United, which was honored for its commitment to the New York entertainment industry through collaboration with casting professionals.
Jessica Sherman was the recipient of the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, which Simone Bär received a posthumous European Capelier-Shaw Award, with Bär’s casting partner Alexandra Montag accepting the award on her behalf.
The Associated Casting Director/Unscripted Casting Producer Spotlight Awards went to Joy Gordo in Los Angeles, the first unscripted member to receive the honor; the Chicago-based Jenn Noyes in New York, who is the first regional member to receive the honor; and Martin Ware in London, the first European member to receive the honor.
Finally, the London-based United Agents received the Creative Collaboration Award from the European Board of Governors.
See the full list of winners below.
ANIMATION
The Bad Guys (Universal)
Christi Soper Hilt
Lightyear (Disney/Pixar)
Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24) — WINNER
Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal)
Christi Soper Hilt
Turning Red (Disney/Pixar)
Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)
BIG BUDGET – COMEDY
Bros (Universal)
Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)
Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe
The Menu (Searchlight)
Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting), Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Netflix) — WINNER
Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann
White Noise (Netflix)
Douglas Aibel, D. Lynn Meyers, (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)
BIG BUDGET – DRAMA
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney/Marvel)
Sarah Halley Finn, Carla Hool (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate Casting Director)
Elvis (Warner Bros.)
Denise Chamian, Nikki Barrett, Beth Day (Associate Casting Director) Liz Ludwitzke (Associate Casting Director)
The Fabelmans (Universal) — WINNER
Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)
Tár (Focus Features)
Avy Kaufman, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Jeremy Zimmerman (Location Casting)
Till (United Artists)
Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Stefni Colle (Associate Casting Director)
FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE
The Adam Project (Netflix)
Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)
Better Nate Than Never (Disney+)
Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin
Deep Water (Hulu)
Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)
The Harder They Fall (Netflix) — WINNER
Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)
The Survivor (HBO)
Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)
LOW-BUDGET, COMEDY OR DRAMA
Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions) — WINNER
Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali
Family Squares (Screen Media Films)
Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas
Montana Story (Bleecker Street)
Avy Kaufman, Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)
Please Baby Please (Music Box Films)
Eyde Belasco
The Swearing Jar (Gravitas Ventures)
Nicole Hilliard-Forde, Matthew Lessall
MICRO BUDGET, COMEDY OR DRAMA
The Cathedral (MUBI)
Ally Beans, Daryl Eisenberg
Down With the King (Stage 6 Films)
Scotty Anderson, Harrison Nesbit
Four Samosas (IFC Films)
Emily Schweber
They/Them/Us (Gravitas Ventures)
Joey Montenarello, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley, D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)
The Same Storm (Juno Films) — WINNER
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY
The Bubble (Netflix)
Victor Jenkins, Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)
Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video) — WINNER
Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie
Emergency (Prime Video)
Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)
I Love My Dad (Magnolia Pictures)
Eyde Belasco
Spoiler Alert (Focus Features)
Avy Kaufman
STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA
Armageddon Time (Focus Features)
Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)
The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) — WINNER
Louise Kiely
Causeway (A24/Apple TV+)
Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)
Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)
Angela Demo, Nancy Mosser Bailey (Location Casting)
The Whale (A24)
Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Bret Howe (Associate Casting Director)
THE ZEITGEIST AWARD
Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)
Margery Simkin, Katrina Wandel George (Associate Casting Director), Jasmine Gutierrez (Associate Casting Director), Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Cindy Tolan, Lucy Bevan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director), Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)
Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) — WINNER
Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)
Scream (Paramount)
Rich Delia, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director), Meredith Petty Hughes (Associate Casting Director)
Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)
Denise Chamain, Jordana Sapiurka (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC) — WINNER
Wendy O’Brien
Ghosts (CBS)
Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)
Julia (HBO Max)
Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)
Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)
Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)
The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)
Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston
TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA
Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)
Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)
The Gilded Age (HBO)
Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO) – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)
Yellowjackets (Showtime) — WINNER
Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY
Barry (HBO)
Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)
Hacks (HBO Max) — WINNER
Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Theo Park
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)
Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)
TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)
Euphoria (HBO)
Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)
Ozark (Netflix)
Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)
Succession (HBO) — WINNER
Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Victoria Thomas
LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick (Hulu) — WINNER
Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)
Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)
Maid (Netflix)
Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)
The Dropout (Hulu)
Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman
The Staircase (HBO Max)
Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)
LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA OR MUSICAL
Annie Live! (NBC) — WINNER
Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin
That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max)
Erica A. Hart
The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix)
Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington
True Story with Ed & Randall (Peacock)
Melissa DeLizia
Would I Lie to You? (The CW)
Mark Saks
CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE-ACTION)
Bunk’d (Disney Channel)
Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)
Noggin Knows (Noggin)
Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick
The Babysitters Club (Netflix) — WINNER
Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)
Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)
Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)
Warped! (Nickelodeon)
Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)
ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth (Netflix) — WINNER
Julie Ashton
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
Julie Ashton
Central Park (Apple TV+)
Julie Ashton
Family Guy (Fox)
Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee
REALITY SERIES
Nailed It! (Netflix)
Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon
Queer Eye (Netflix)
Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) — WINNER
Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen
Shark Tank (ABC)
Mindy Zemrak
Top Chef (Bravo)
Ron Mare, Heather Allyn
SHORT FILM
El Carrito
Emily Fleischer
The F Word — WINNER
Rachel Reiss
Milk
Shakyra Dowling
North Star
Jeffrey Gafner
We’re Too Good for This
Shakyra Dowling
SHORT FORM SERIES
Breakwater
Jeffrey Gafner
Love, Death + Robots
Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)
State of the Union — WINNER
Kathleen Chopin, John Ort
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA
Chicken & Biscuits
Erica A. Hart
Clyde’s
Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf
Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive
Taylor Williams
Take Me Out — WINNER
Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL
Caroline or Change
Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel
Company — WINNER
Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich
Girl From the North Country
Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths
MJ The Musical
Rachel Hoffman
The Music Man
Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl
NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA (TIE)
A Case for the Existence of God
David Caparelliotis
Fairycakes — WINNER
Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Letters of Suresh
Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Prayer for the French Republic
Kelly Gillespie
The Daughter in Law
Stephanie Klapper
Which Way to the Stage
Will Cantler
Wish You Were Here — WINNER
Karyn Casl
NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL
Americano! A New Musical
Michael Cassara
Black No More
Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl
Oratorio for Living Things
Henry Russell Bergstein
The Bedwetter
Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Trevor — WINNER
Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman
Whisper House
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam
REGIONAL THEATER
A Christmas Carol
Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
Bhangin’ It A Bhangin’ New Musical
Erica Jensen, Paul Davis
Bob Fosse’s Dancin’
Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)
Bug
JC Clementz
School Girls: Or the African Mean Girls Play — WINNER
Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)
LOS ANGELES THEATER
A Christmas Carol — WINNER
Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)
God of Carnage
Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris
Head Over Heels
Ryan Bernard Tymensky
Man of God
Phyllis Schuringa
Power of Sail
Phyllis Schuringa
SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE
Candide
Stephanie Klapper
The Life — WINNER
Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)
Kismet
Peter Van Dam
The Tap Dance Kid
Craig Burns
THEATER TOURS
Hadestown
Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley
Moulin Rouge
Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)
Oklahoma!
Taylor Williams
Six the Musical — WINNER
Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)
To Kill a Mockingbird
Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)
