Artios Awards: ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘The Fabelmans,’ and ‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Among Winners

'Everything Everywhere All At Once'

Casting Society honored achievements in casting across film, television and theater on Thursday night with its 38th annual Artios Awards. CSA celebrated with three star-studded award ceremonies, the first in-person celebrations in three years. Yvette Nicole Brown hosted the Los Angeles show at the Beverly Hilton, while Amber Ruffin hosted in New York’s Edison Ballroom and Gordon Griffin M.B.E. at London’s Union Club.

Among the film winners were Oscar-nominated features Everything Everywhere All at Once, which received the Zeitgeist Award. Marcel the Shell With Shoes On won in the animation category, while The Fabelmans and The Banshees of Inisherin won for big budget film (drama) and studio or independent film (drama), respectively.

Among the television winners were Abbott Elementary and Yellowjackets, both earning prizes for TV pilot/first season. Hacks and Succession won the prizes for comedy and drama casting, respectively, while Dopesick won for limited series. The Tony-winning revivals of Take Me Out and Company were honored in the theatrical categories.

Special honorees include EGOT winner Rita Moreno, who was presented with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. Leslee Feldman, head of casting at Amblin, received the Hoyt Bowers Award for excellence in casting and outstanding contribution to the profession — an honor presented by Oscar winner Octavia Butler, which included a special video tribute from Steven Spielberg.

Tony winner LaChanze accepted the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award on behalf of Black Theatre United, which was honored for its commitment to the New York entertainment industry through collaboration with casting professionals.

Jessica Sherman was the recipient of the Rosalie Joseph Humanitarian Award, which Simone Bär received a posthumous European Capelier-Shaw Award, with Bär’s casting partner Alexandra Montag accepting the award on her behalf.

The Associated Casting Director/Unscripted Casting Producer Spotlight Awards went to Joy Gordo in Los Angeles, the first unscripted member to receive the honor; the Chicago-based Jenn Noyes in New York, who is the first regional member to receive the honor; and Martin Ware in London, the first European member to receive the honor.

Finally, the London-based United Agents received the Creative Collaboration Award from the European Board of Governors.

See the full list of winners below.

ANIMATION

The Bad Guys (Universal)

Christi Soper Hilt

Lightyear (Disney/Pixar)

Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24) — WINNER

Jessica Kelly, Kate Geller (Associate Casting Director)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal)

Christi Soper Hilt

Turning Red (Disney/Pixar)

Natalie Lyon, Kevin Reher, Kate Hansen-Birnbaum (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET – COMEDY

Bros (Universal)

Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe

The Menu (Searchlight)

Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Kimberly Wistedt (Location Casting), Becca Burgess (Associate Casting Director)

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical (Netflix) — WINNER

Lucy Bevan, Emily Brockmann

White Noise (Netflix)

Douglas Aibel, D. Lynn Meyers, (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

BIG BUDGET – DRAMA

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Disney/Marvel)

Sarah Halley Finn, Carla Hool (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Molly Doyle (Associate Casting Director)

Elvis (Warner Bros.)

Denise Chamian, Nikki Barrett, Beth Day (Associate Casting Director) Liz Ludwitzke (Associate Casting Director)

The Fabelmans (Universal) — WINNER

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director)

Tár (Focus Features)

Avy Kaufman, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Jeremy Zimmerman (Location Casting)

Till (United Artists)

Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting), Stefni Colle (Associate Casting Director)

FILM, NON-THEATRICAL RELEASE

The Adam Project (Netflix)

Carmen Cuba, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Judith Sunga (Associate Casting Director)

Better Nate Than Never (Disney+)

Bernard Telsey, Bethany Knox, Pat Goodwin

Deep Water (Hulu)

Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

The Harder They Fall (Netflix) — WINNER

Victoria Thomas, Jo Edna Boldin (Location Casting)

The Survivor (HBO)

Ellen Chenoweth, Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director)

LOW-BUDGET, COMEDY OR DRAMA

Emily the Criminal (Roadside Attractions) — WINNER

Chelsea Ellis Bloch, Marisol Roncali

Family Squares (Screen Media Films)

Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas

Montana Story (Bleecker Street)

Avy Kaufman, Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

Please Baby Please (Music Box Films)

Eyde Belasco

The Swearing Jar (Gravitas Ventures)

Nicole Hilliard-Forde, Matthew Lessall

MICRO BUDGET, COMEDY OR DRAMA

The Cathedral (MUBI)

Ally Beans, Daryl Eisenberg

Down With the King (Stage 6 Films)

Scotty Anderson, Harrison Nesbit

Four Samosas (IFC Films)

Emily Schweber

They/Them/Us (Gravitas Ventures)

Joey Montenarello, Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley, D. Lynn Meyers (Location Casting)

The Same Storm (Juno Films) — WINNER

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Adam Caldwell, Karyn Casl (Associate Casting Director)

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – COMEDY

The Bubble (Netflix)

Victor Jenkins, Gayle Keller, Allison Kirschner (Associate Casting Director)

Catherine Called Birdy (Prime Video) — WINNER

Nina Gold, Catriona Dickie

Emergency (Prime Video)

Kim Coleman, Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Chase Paris (Location Casting)

I Love My Dad (Magnolia Pictures)

Eyde Belasco

Spoiler Alert (Focus Features)

Avy Kaufman

STUDIO OR INDEPENDENT – DRAMA

Armageddon Time (Focus Features)

Douglas Aibel, Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight) — WINNER

Louise Kiely

Causeway (A24/Apple TV+)

Ellen Chenoweth, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Susanne Scheel (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

Cha Cha Real Smooth (Apple TV+)

Angela Demo, Nancy Mosser Bailey (Location Casting)

The Whale (A24)

Mary Vernieu, Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Bret Howe (Associate Casting Director)

THE ZEITGEIST AWARD

Avatar: The Way of Water (20th Century Studios)

Margery Simkin, Katrina Wandel George (Associate Casting Director), Jasmine Gutierrez (Associate Casting Director), Sydney Shircliff (Associate Casting Director)

The Batman (Warner Bros.)

Cindy Tolan, Lucy Bevan, Nicholas Petrovich (Associate Casting Director), Olivia Grant (Associate Casting Director)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) — WINNER

Sarah Halley Finn, Djinous Rowling (Associate Casting Director)

Scream (Paramount)

Rich Delia, Lisa Mae Fincannon (Location Casting), Craig Fincannon (Location Casting), Adam Richards (Associate Casting Director), Meredith Petty Hughes (Associate Casting Director)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount)

Denise Chamain, Jordana Sapiurka (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC) — WINNER

Wendy O’Brien

Ghosts (CBS)

Elizabeth Barnes, Tannis Vallely, Andrea Kenyon (Location Casting), Randi Wells (Location Casting)

Julia (HBO Max)

Sharon Bialy, Gohar Gazazyan, Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Angela Peri (Location Casting), Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director), Melissa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Bernard Telsey, Tiffany Little Canfield, Destiny Lilly (Associate Casting Director)

Reservation Dogs (FX/Hulu)

Angelique Midthunder, Jennifer Schwalenberg, Chris Freihofer (Location Casting), Stacey Rice (Associate Casting Director), Lisa Zambetti (Associate Casting Director)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Elizabeth Barnes, Jennifer Euston

TELEVISION PILOT AND FIRST SEASON – DRAMA

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC)

Felicia Fasano, Rikki Gimelstob, Angela Peri (Location Casting), Lisa Lobel (Location Casting), Katie Lantz (Associate Casting Director)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Mary Vernieu, Michelle Wade Byrd, Ko Iwagami (Location Casting), Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Bernard Telsey, Adam Caldwell, Kristian Charbonier (Associate Casting Director)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO) – Francine Maisler, Kathy Driscoll-Mohler, Melissa Kostenbauder, Molly Rose (Associate Casting Director)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Rachel Tenner, Bess Fifer (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

Yellowjackets (Showtime) — WINNER

Junie Lowry Johnson, Libby Goldstein, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Josh Ropiequet (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Barry (HBO)

Sherry Thomas, Sharon Bialy, Stacia Kimler (Associate Casting Director)

Hacks (HBO Max) — WINNER

Jeanne McCarthy, Nicole Abellera Hallman, Anna Mayworm (Associate Casting Director)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Theo Park

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Cindy Tolan, Anne Davison (Associate Casting Director)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Allison Estrin, Henry Russell Bergstein, Jenn Gaw (Associate Casting Director), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Sharon Bialy, Sherry Thomas, Russel Scott, Marie K. McMaster (Location Casting), Alyssa Morris (Associate Casting Director)

Euphoria (HBO)

Jessica Kelly, Mary Vernieu, Bret Howe, Jennifer Venditti (Location Casting)

Ozark (Netflix)

Alexa L. Fogel, Chase Paris (Location Casting), Tara Feldstein Bennett (Location Casting), Kathryn Zamora-Benson (Associate Casting Director)

Succession (HBO) — WINNER

Avy Kaufman, Lilia Trapani (Location Casting), Harrison Nesbit (Associate Casting Director)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Victoria Thomas

LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu) — WINNER

Avy Kaufman, Erica Arvold (Location Casting), Scotty Anderson (Associate Casting Director), Dustin Presley (Associate Casting Director)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Linda Lowy, Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin, Jamie Castro, Simone Bär (Location Casting), Juliette Menager (Location Casting), Dayna Katz (Associate Casting Director)

Maid (Netflix)

Rachel Tenner, Corinne Clark (Location Casting), Jennifer Page (Location Casting), Rick Messina (Associate Casting Director)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Jeanie Bacharach, Alison Goodman, Mark Rutman

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Douglas Aibel, Tracy Kilpatrick (Location Casting), Matthew Glasner (Associate Casting Director), Blair Foster (Associate Casting Director)

LIVE TELEVISION PERFORMANCE, VARIETY OR SKETCH – COMEDY, DRAMA OR MUSICAL

Annie Live! (NBC) — WINNER

Bernard Telsey, Patrick Goodwin

That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max)

Erica A. Hart

The G Word with Adam Conover (Netflix)

Lindsey Weissmueller, Chrissy Fiorilli-Ellington

True Story with Ed & Randall (Peacock)

Melissa DeLizia

Would I Lie to You? (The CW)

Mark Saks

CHILDREN’S PILOT AND SERIES (LIVE-ACTION)

Bunk’d (Disney Channel)

Howard Meltzer, Biz Urban (Associate Casting Director)

Noggin Knows (Noggin)

Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick

The Babysitters Club (Netflix) — WINNER

Danielle Aufiero, Amber Horn, Tiffany Mak (Location Casting), Leigh Ann Smith (Associate Casting Director)

Young Dylan (Nickelodeon)

Kim Coleman, Rhavynn Drummer (Associate Casting Director)

Warped! (Nickelodeon)

Nickole Doro, Shayna Sherwood, Devon Brady (Associate Casting Director), Jeremy Gordon (Associate Casting Director)

ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth (Netflix) — WINNER

Julie Ashton

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Julie Ashton

Central Park (Apple TV+)

Julie Ashton

Family Guy (Fox)

Christine Terry, Jackie Sollitto

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Ruth Lambert, Robert McGee

REALITY SERIES

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Ron Mare, Anna Sturgeon

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Jessica Jorgensen, Danielle Gervais, Quinn Fegan, Natalie Pino, Pamela Vallarelli

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) — WINNER

Goloka Bolte, Ethan Petersen

Shark Tank (ABC)

Mindy Zemrak

Top Chef (Bravo)

Ron Mare, Heather Allyn

SHORT FILM

El Carrito

Emily Fleischer

The F Word — WINNER

Rachel Reiss

Milk

Shakyra Dowling

North Star

Jeffrey Gafner

We’re Too Good for This

Shakyra Dowling

SHORT FORM SERIES

Breakwater

Jeffrey Gafner

Love, Death + Robots

Ivy Isenberg, Natasha Vincent (Location Casting)

State of the Union — WINNER

Kathleen Chopin, John Ort

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA

Chicken & Biscuits

Erica A. Hart

Clyde’s

Will Cantler, Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow Is Enuf

Erica Jensen, Heidi Griffiths, Kate Murray

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive

Taylor Williams

Take Me Out — WINNER

Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

NEW YORK BROADWAY THEATER – MUSICAL

Caroline or Change

Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Carrie Gardner, Stephen Kopel

Company — WINNER

Cindy Tolan, Nicholas Petrovich

Girl From the North Country

Jordan Thaler, Heidi Griffiths

MJ The Musical

Rachel Hoffman

The Music Man

Craig Burns, Bernard Telsey, Rebecca Scholl

NEW YORK THEATER – COMEDY OR DRAMA (TIE)

A Case for the Existence of God

David Caparelliotis

Fairycakes — WINNER

Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Letters of Suresh

Karyn Casl, Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Prayer for the French Republic

Kelly Gillespie

The Daughter in Law

Stephanie Klapper

Which Way to the Stage

Will Cantler

Wish You Were Here — WINNER

Karyn Casl

NEW YORK THEATER – MUSICAL

Americano! A New Musical

Michael Cassara

Black No More

Kristian Charbonier, Rebecca Scholl

Oratorio for Living Things

Henry Russell Bergstein

The Bedwetter

Rachel Hoffman, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Trevor — WINNER

Tara Rubin, Merri Sugarman

Whisper House

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam

REGIONAL THEATER

A Christmas Carol

Jim Carnahan, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

Bhangin’ It A Bhangin’ New Musical

Erica Jensen, Paul Davis

Bob Fosse’s Dancin’

Tara Rubin, Xavier Rubiano (Associate Casting Director)

Bug

JC Clementz

School Girls: Or the African Mean Girls Play — WINNER

Lauren Port, Rachael Jimenez (Associate Casting Director)

LOS ANGELES THEATER

A Christmas Carol — WINNER

Jim Carnahan, Jilian Cimini, Jason Thinger (Associate Casting Director)

God of Carnage

Michael Donovan, Richie Ferris

Head Over Heels

Ryan Bernard Tymensky

Man of God

Phyllis Schuringa

Power of Sail

Phyllis Schuringa

SPECIAL THEATRICAL PERFORMANCE

Candide

Stephanie Klapper

The Life — WINNER

Destiny Lilly, Charlie Hano (Associate Casting Director)

Kismet

Peter Van Dam

The Tap Dance Kid

Craig Burns

THEATER TOURS

Hadestown

Duncan Stewart, Benton Whitley

Moulin Rouge

Jim Carnahan, Stephen Kopel, Alexandre Bleau (Associate Casting Director)

Oklahoma!

Taylor Williams

Six the Musical — WINNER

Tara Rubin, Peter Van Dam, Kevin Metzger-Timson (Associate Casting Director)

To Kill a Mockingbird

Adam Caldwell, Destiny Lilly, Amelia McCarthy (Associate Casting Director)