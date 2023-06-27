BET Awards: 6 Things the Cameras Missed

The BET Awards, otherwise known as “Culture’s Biggest Night,” has long highlighted artistic diversity within the Black community and the broader African diaspora and the 2023 edition was no different.

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a significant amount of the BET Awards telecast was devoted to celebrating the genre’s dynamic legacy. Old school and new school rappers hit the stage at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles — including The Sugarhill Gang, Fat Joe, Fabolous, Remy Ma, Doechii, and Ice Spice, among others — for a rare night that encompassed rap styles from the East Coast, West Coast and the South and beyond that have come to dominate music and culture in the U.S. and globally. Sunday’s telecast captured the performances and impassioned speeches but missed some trends and moments on the carpet and behind the scenes.

FASHION TRENDS

On Sunday’s pink carpet, sunglasses were in abundance — partially as a stylistic choice, but also because the afternoon sun was shining brightly! Loewe’s Mask Sunglasses were popular, particularly ones with iridescent, oil-slick lenses, which mirrored the flurry of glitzy, sequined dresses that populated the carpet. Several female artists made a statement with a strong display of stacked bangles as well.

IMPROMPTU PERFORMANCES

The audience rose to their feet, in surprise and excitement, when Quavo and Offset joined forces as the Migos to perform some of their greatest hits including “Bad and Boujee.” This surprise performance was particularly powerful following rumors of a rift between the two remaining groups members, who also used the stage design to pay tribute to their late family member and collaborator Takeoff, who was killed late last year.

An image of the late Takeoff (C) is displayed on a screen while Quavo (L) and Offset (R) perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023 Paras Griffin /Getty

Another organic moment took place when St. Louis newcomer Sexyy Red spontaneously stood up from her seat in the audience when her hit single “Pound Town” played over the speakers during a commercial break, giving everyone an up close and personal performance from an exit row.

THE IMPACT OF THE WGA WRITER’S STRIKE ON AWARDS SHOWS

“There were a lot of sensitivities around the strike, and acknowledging and understanding why the strike is happening…but at the same time, this being such a significant cultural moment and knowing that it’s important to have this event for the community,” said BET’s EVP of enterprise growth strategy Brian Rikuda.

SCULPTURAL HAIR

At the BET Awards, hairstyles on the carpet tend to be just as experimental as outfits; a beautiful example of the versatility of Black hair and the creativity of hairstylists. Sculptural styles were particularly notable: singer Ravyn Lenae sported burgundy faux locks styled into a circular headpiece, and model and actress Eva Marcille wore her hair wrapped in a crown-like collection of crystals.

From left: Eva Marcille and Ravyn Lenae at the 2023 BET Awards Paras Griffin/Getty; Bennett Raglin/Getty

Rapper Smino, who accompanied friend Lenae on the carpet, said: “Anytime I’m uninspired I just change my hair [and] do something different. I love having hair because it helps me not be in a box.”

SOUTH AFRICAN REPRESENTATION

In recent years, South Africa has been taking over the global music scene, thanks in part to the infectious sound of amapiano, the country’s beloved subgenre of house music that emerged in the mid-2010s and is a retrofuturist hybrid of deep house, jazz and lounge music. Swazi-born DJ and producer Uncle Waffles has played a role in sharing the genre with the world. “I think that [amapiano] is the next thing, because now you get the attention of people you didn’t even think you had access to…i definitely think it’s the next trend,” she told THR.

And South African rapper K.O, who was nominated with DJ Uncle Waffles for Best International Act at the 2023 BET Awards, shared reflections on Sunday about how “anything is possible.”

“Being here and being nominated is quite an honor. It’s also a motivational moment not only for myself but for people who are coming from shanty towns like myself back home,” he said, adding: “When I first started back home, hip-hop was almost nowhere in the commercial space, and being one of the people who was spearheading the genre back home to now it being one of the leading commercial sounds…so many people are able to now feed their families and invest in the community, through hip-hop.”

Lil Uzi Vert at the 2023 BET Awards Paras Griffin/Getty

PHARRELL WILLIAMS’ LOUIS VUITTON DEBUT COLLECTION

Lil Uzi Vert was dressed in several items from the musician and designer Pharrell Williams’ debut collection as artistic director for Louis Vuitton, which was unveiled less than a week ago in Paris. The rapper rocked a pearl-encrusted beanie and tracksuit jacket, along with a Kelly Green LV monogram messenger bag. “We gon bring overseas to the states,” Uzi Vert told THR on the carpet.