Danielle Deadwyler, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tabitha Brown to Be Honored by Black Women Film Network (Exclusive)

The Black Women Film Network will honor Danielle Deadwyler, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Tabitha Brown at its eighth annual awards luncheon March 25.

Cas Sigers-Beedles, Tammy Williams and Latasha Gillespie will also receive recognition at the in-person event, BWFN Summit, which celebrates the voices of Black women in film and television.

Prince-Bythewood will receive RainmakHER award; Deadwyler will be recognized with the Black Woman Rising Award; Brown with the InfluenceHER Award; Gillespie with the Beacon Award; Sigers-Beedles with the StorytellHER Award; and Williams with the TrailblazHER Award.

This year’s theme is “Her Mic is On: Black Women Owning the Moment,” which, according to the organization, will pay tribute to the “high-profile moments of powerful speeches and words of wisdom that Black women have given to the world in recent years.”

The Summit was originally launched during Women’s History Month and will return to Atlanta for a full day of expert speakers, panels, master classes, fireside chats and the luncheon where the women will be honored.

“We are thrilled to have yet another opportunity to produce the BWFN Summit, thanks to the support of Cvent,” said BWFN board chair Saptosa Foster. “In recent years, we’ve witnessed iconic remarks from women like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lizzo, Viola Davis, Michelle Obama and countless others. Those moments are part of a rich tradition of wisdom that is the magic of Black women, and we wanted to honor that uniqueness with this year’s Summit theme.”

She continued, “Furthermore, there aren’t many places you can go in the film and television industry to network, gain knowledge and access resources all in one space that is created specifically for Black women. The Summit is that space, and we are fortunate to be able to bring it back to Atlanta in person.”