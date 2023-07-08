Comic-Con 2023 Schedule: ‘Ninja Turtles,’ ‘Abbott Elementary’ and Legendary Entertainment Set Appearances

A cosplayer walks by the Convention Center during Comic Con in San Diego, California on July 18, 2019.

This month’s San Diego Comic-Con is shaping up to be more low-key, at least in terms of reveals from Hollywood studios. Only a handful of major film and TV players will be shelling out to bring talent to the convention, with Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Starz’s John Wick prequel The Continental among the film and TV highlights.

The decision for players such as Marvel and Warner Bros. to skip comes as the writers strike rages on, financial struggles tighten belts across Hollywood and the specter of an actors strike looms.

Notably, this will be the first time since 2011 that neither Marvel Studios nor DC’s film division will host a Hall H panel. Marvel has long said it would not come unless it could truly deliver new material (it laid out expansive plans last year and has put several films on hold amid the writers strike), while DC is in a rebuilding phase as new studio bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran plot a new slate that will begin rolling out in 2025.

Still, while big panels at Hall H grab the most headlines, only a small percentage of attendees actually go to the convention for that. Hall H holds 6,500 people, while an estimated 160,000 attend each year.

In some ways, this year may find Comic-Con going back to its roots. Comic-Con launched in 1970 as a niche event for comic book fans and collectors, and over the past decade bloomed into a mainstream event with A-list stars and reveals from the biggest movies in the world.

Thursday’s panels include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Project K, What We Do in the Shadows, Archer and Anthony Mackie-starring Twisted Metal.

Similarly, some of Friday’s include Invincible, John Wick prequel The Continental, Rick & Morty, Solar Opposites and an appearance from Jamie Lee Curtis, who will be promoting her graphic novel Mother Nature, which is set to be turned into a horror film.

On Saturday, fans can expect a Hall H appearance from Legendary Entertainment (details still TBA), as well as a That ’70s Show 25th anniversary panel, a look at Hulu’s Futurama reboot, a conversation among the Abbott Elementary cast and a discussion about William Shatner’s career, hosted by the icon himself.

Read on for highlights from the world of film and TV at the convention.

Thursday, July 20

Max Original Animation

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Titles getting new looks include Adventure Time spinoff Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake; Young Love, based on the characters from Matthew A. Cherry’s Oscar-winning short, Hair Love; and a preview of season four of Harley Quinn.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hall H

The upcoming animated feature voice stars Hannibal Buress (Genghis Frog), Rose Byrne (Leatherhead), John Cena (Rocksteady), Jackie Chan (Splinter), Ice Cube (Superfly), Natasia Demetriou (Wingnut), Ayo Edebiri (April O’Neil), Giancarlo Esposito (Baxter Stockman), Post Malone (Ray Fillet), Seth Rogen (Bebop), Paul Rudd (Mondo Gecko), Maya Rudolph (Cynthia Utrom); alongside Micah Abbey (Donatello), Shamon Brown Jr. (Michelangelo), Nicolas Cantu (Leonardo), and Brady Noon (Raphael).

Ghosts

12:45-1:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

CBS and Paramount+ bring the Rose McIver-Utkarsh Ambudkar supernatural sitcom to Comic-Con.

Project K

1-2 p.m., Hall H

India’s big-budget sci-fi epic gets the spotlight. The feature is hoping to launch a cinematic universe.

Talk To Me

4:15-5:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

A24 acquired the horror feature out of Sundance, and filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou (a.k.a. YouTubers RackaRacka) will be joined by stars Sophie Wilde, Joe Bird, Alexandra Jensen and Zoe Terakes.

Wheel of Time

2-3 p.m., Ballroom 20

The Amazon series returns for a second season.

Twisted Metal

3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa star in the Peacock video game adaptation.

What We Do in the Shadows

4:30-5:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

The FX series will show off a new episode of the vampire-centric show.

Archer

5:45-6:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

Ahead of its 14th and final season, the FXX comedy will host a panel and a screening.

Friday, July 21

Tiny Toons Looniversity

10-11 a.m., Indigo Ballroom

The upcoming reboot of Tiny Toon Adventures will follow Looney Tunes characters into their college years at Acme Looniversity.

My Adventures With Superman

11 a.m.-12 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Cast and crew of Adult Swim’s newest comedy adventure will discuss familiar friends and foes who audiences will see in season one of the series and beyond.

Directors on Directing Collider Panel

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hall H

The panel will feature filmmakers David Leitch (Fall Guy), Gareth Edwards (The Creator) and Justin Simien (Haunted Mansion) in an in-depth conversation about the craft of directing.

Teenage Euthanasia: Season 2

12-1 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The cast and crew of the Max show will look back at the apocalyptic near future and share an exclusive look at the new season.

Good Omens: The Ineffable Season 2

12:30-1:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

Attendees will get a sneak peek at the anticipated return of Michael Sheen’s angel Aziraphale and David Tennant’s demon Crowley ahead of the Prime Video premiere July 28

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Mother Nature: A Candid Discussion of Her All-New Graphic Novel/Movie

1-2 p.m., Room 6A

Curtis will debut and go behind the scenes of her eco-horror graphic novel, which is set to be turned into a film.

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar

1-2 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The cast and crew of the animated R-rated movie, based on the hit Adult Swim series, talk all things Metalocalypse and preview some clips from the film.

The Walking Dead Universe

1-3:30 p.m., Hall H

Fans will get exclusive first looks at all things The Walking Dead.

Rick and Morty 10th Anniversary

2-3 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The cast and crew will celebrate 10 years of the hit Adult Swim animated series and share a first look at the upcoming seventh season (sans Justin Roiland).

Peacock’s The Continental: From the World of John Wick

3-4 p.m., Ballroom 20

Audiences will get an exclusive first look at the prequel series, which explores the origin of the iconic hotel-for-assassins at the heart of the blockbuster action franchise.

Solar Opposites

3-4 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The aliens get together to share a first look at the upcoming fourth season of the Hulu series.

Brave Warriors Entertainment Weekly Panel

4-5 p.m., Hall H

A panel of actors will discuss the thrills of playing iconic characters, the differences between who they are and who they portray, and the highs and lows of their careers.

The Great North

4-5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The Lone Moose family returns for a new look at the fourth season of FOX’s Alaskan adventure series.

Gen V

4:15-5:15 p.m., Ballroom 20

Prime Video reveals its anticipated new series from the world of The Boys with members of the past, who will discuss the upcoming college spinoff for the first time.

Bob’s Burgers

5-6 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The Emmy-winning animated series returns to Comic-Con with a first look at an upcoming episode before it airs on FOX this fall.

A Conversation with the Cast and Creator of Prime Video’s Invincible

5:45-6:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

Robert Kirkman, cast and crew of Prime Video’s animated series hit the stage to break news and discuss key storylines from the anticipated season two.

Sharknado 10th Anniversary

7-8 p.m., Room 6BCF

Sharknado creators and other surprise panelists will come together to announce a one-night theatrical release of the cult classic with never-before-seen kills and thrills.

Justice League: Warworld

9-11 p.m., Ballroom 20

Warner Bros.’ Animation will premiere its all-new, feature-length, R-rated film, which sees Batman, Wonder Woman and Superman in mysterious lands with no memory of how they arrived or who they are. There will also be a panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Saturday, July 22

Dungeons & Dragons: An Animated Anniversary

10-11 a.m., Room 6DE

Some of the voice cast and crew discuss the legendary game’s 40th anniversary as a Saturday morning cartoon.

That ’70s Show 25th Anniversary

10-11 a.m., Indigo Ballroom

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith discuss 25 years of the iconic show and its impact on their careers, followed by a fan Q&A.

Snoopy Live It Up on Apple TV+

10:30-11:30 a.m., Room 6BCF

Attendees will get a sneak peek of 2024’s Camp Snoopy, which will follow the adventures (and misadventures) of Snoopy and his Beagle Scouts at summer camp. The panel will also include an exclusive reveal of new Peanuts projects.

Futurama

11-11:45 a.m., Ballroom 20

Catch the world premiere of the sci-fi animated series before new episodes hit Hulu on July 24.

Legendary Entertainment

11 a.m.-12 p.m., Hall H

TBA

Heels Season 2 Preview

11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

Heels cast including Stephen Amell, Alexander Ludwig and Alison Luff, among others, discuss the small-town sports drama series based on a wrestling league in Georgia.

American Dad!

12-12:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

Get a look at the fun the Smith family has in store before new episodes of the Emmy-winning series return to TBS in the fall.

Gala Film: Ghosts of Ruin

12:15-1:15 p.m., Hall H

Battle Island and Gala films will present a behind-the-scenes look at the dystopian future world of the upcoming series, which includes voice acting from Tony Revolori, K-Pop star AleXa and Josh Keaton, just to name a few.

Abbott Elementary Class in Session

12:30-1:30 p.m., Indigo Ballroom

The stars of ABC’s Emmy-winning sitcom take the stage to discuss the breakout hit.

First Look at Orphan Black: Echoes

12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 6A

Fans will get an exclusive first look at the series set in the same world as Orphan Black and starring Krysten Ritter.

X-Men: The Animated Series 31st Anniversary

12:30-1:30 p.m., Room 5AB

Some of the crew of the animated series discuss their behind-the-scenes experiences.

Family Guy

12:45-1:30 p.m., Ballroom 20

The fan-favorite series returns to Comic-Con to celebrate one of the longest-running shows on television, with over 400 episodes and more coming to FOX this fall.

Star Trek Universe

1:30-3 p.m., Hall H

Another Comic-Con, another Star Trek panel. This year’s will feature exclusive content from Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Take a Leap into the World of NBC’s Quantum Leap

1:45-2:45 p.m., Room 6A

Stars Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett and Ernie Hudson premiere an exclusive teaser of season two, discuss the past season and look ahead to the next one.

35th Anniversary: My Neighbor Totoro

2-3 p.m., Room 9

Hirokatsu Kihara tells Totoro’s story behind Studio Ghibli and shows pieces of original, behind-the-scenes art.

The Dragon Prince: All Aboard for Season 5

2:45-3:45 p.m., Room 6BCF

Join the cast, crew and creators of the Netflix series for a special community celebration and an open Q&A.

Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire Season 2

3:45-4:45 p.m., Ballroom 20

Fans will get an exclusive first look at the second season of the series, starring Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson.

From The Dark Knight to Count Crowley: David Dastmalchian’s Journey from Comic Book Movie Actor to Comic Book Creator

4:15-5:15 p.m., Room 6DE

Dastmalchian will lead the room in a conversation about his journey from being a fan of comic books to starring in film adaptations of them, while also creating them.

William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill

4:30-6 p.m., Hall H

Shatner, You Can Call Me Bill documentary director, Legion M execs and some surprise guests will partake in a lively chat about the icon’s illustrious career and his recent trip to space.

Legend of the White Dragon

5:30-6:30 p.m., Room 6 DE

Audiences will see an exclusive clip of Jason David Frank’s upcoming, highly anticipated film during this panel, which also includes a Q&A with some castmembers afterward.

Babylon 5: The Road Home

6:30-8:30 p.m., 6BCF

Warner Bros. Discover celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Babylon 5 franchise with the world premiere of the seventh installment, followed by a panel discussion and Q&A with cast and filmmakers.

Ponyo 15th Anniversary Screening, Hosted by Hot Topic

6:45-8:45 p.m., Room 6DE

Hot Topic presents a special screening of the heartwarming modern classic from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli.

See the full schedule here.