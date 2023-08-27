Nintendo’s ‘Legends of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ Takes Top Prize at 2023 Gamescom Awards

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Nintendo was the big winner of this year’s Gamescom, the international video game conference that wrapped up in Cologne, Germany, on Sunday. Nintendo Switch game The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom picked up multiple awards, including for best gameplay, best audio and the honor of most epic title at this year’s event.

Already one of the highest-rated games of the year, the latest edition of the popular Zelda adventure franchise has drawn raves for its stunning visuals, open-world architecture and creative gameplay. It was easily the pick of the batch at Gamescom 2023.

Other Gamescom standouts include the action role-playing game Black Myth: Wukong from Game Science Interactive Technology, which took the best visuals honor; fighting title Mortal Kombat 1 won the best Xbox Game title; and that game company’s Sky: Children of the Light took the prize for the best mobile game award.

After the cancellation of Los Angeles’ E3 event, Gamescom shifted into focus as the prime video game conference of the year. It’s unclear whether there will be an E3 in 2024, but Gamescom has already set its dates and will run from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2024.

A full list of Gamescom 2023 winners follows.

Best Trailer/Announcement: Little Nightmares 3

Best Show Floor: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Best Microsoft Xbox Game: Mortal Kombat 1

Best Nintendo Switch Game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Sony PlayStation Game: Tekken 8

Best Mobile Game: Sky: Children of the Light

Best Visuals: Black Myth: Wukong

Best Audio: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Gameplay: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Entertaining: PAYDAY 3

Most Epic: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Most Wholesome: Pikmin 4

Games for Impact: Sky: Children of the Light

Best Announcement: Little Nightmares 3

Best of Show Floor: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Heart of Gaming Award: GAMES:IN

Gamescom Green Studio of the Year: Xbox