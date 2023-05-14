GLAAD Awards: ‘Fire Island,’ ‘Anything’s Possible,’ ‘We’re Here’ Among Winners

Fire Island, Anything’s Possible and We’re Here are among the 2023 GLAAD Media Award winners presented in New York Saturday night.

Fire Island and Anything’s Possible tied for best streaming/TV film and We’re Here won for best reality series.

Other award recipients announced Saturday night include The Problem With Jon Stewart (best variety or talk show episode), “Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall” (outstanding online journalism, video or multimedia), Heartstopper (best live action kids and family programming), Dove Cameron (breakthrough music artist) and A Strange Loop (best Broadway production).

Those projects and the other award recipients named at the New York GLAAD Awards ceremony at the Hilton Midtown join the winners announced in a Los Angeles ceremony on March 30, where prizes went to Bros, A League of Their Own, What We Do in the Shadows, The White Lotus and more.

At the New York event, hosted by What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén, Jonathan Van Ness was recognized with the Vito Russo Award, presented by ALOK, and Maren Morris received the Excellence in Media Award, introduced by Cynthia Lee Fontaine and Alyssa Edwards.

The ceremony, where Idina Menzel performed, featured appearances by Bowen Yang, Karine Jean-Pierre, Joel Kim Booster, Colman Domingo, Tamron Hall, Amrit Kapai & Nicholas Kouchoukos, L Morgan Lee, Raquel Willis, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Frankie Grande, Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka and GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis.

A complete list of winners announced at the New York GLAAD Media Awards ceremony follows.

Outstanding Film – Streaming/TV: Fire Island (Hulu) and Anything’s Possible (Prime Video) (TIE)

Outstanding Reality Series: We’re Here (HBO)

Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode: The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Logo’s Trans Youth Town Hall” (LogoTV.com)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Live Action: Heartstopper (Netflix)

Outstanding Kids & Family Programming – Animated: Dead End: Paranormal Park (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist: Dove Cameron (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Broadway Production: A Strange Loop

Outstanding Video Game: Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts)

Outstanding TV Journalism Segment: “HIV in the Deep South” In Real Life (Scripps News)

Outstanding TV Journalism – Long-Form: “PRIDE | To Be Seen” Soul of a Nation (ABC)

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special: “The Last Thing Before We Go: Stephanie Ruhle Talks Spirit Day” The 11th Hour (MSNBC)

Outstanding Print Article: “Pediatricians Who Serve Trans Youth Face Increasing Harassment. Lifesaving Care Could Be on the Line” by Madeleine Carlisle (Time)

Outstanding Online Journalism Article: “Alabama Is Trying to Raise the Legal Driving Age for Trans People to 19” by Nico Lang (TheDailyBeast.com)

Outstanding Blog: Mombian

Outstanding Podcast: TransLash Podcast with Imara Jones (TransLash Media) and Sibling Rivalry (Studio71) (TIE)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism Article: “Proyectos de ley anti LGBTQ+ en Florida son una ‘licencia para discriminar’ y reviven el dolor de Pulse, dicen grupos locales” por Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (OrlandoSentinel.com)

Outstanding Spanish-Language Online Journalism – Video or Multimedia: “Las abuelas trans buscan dignificar su vejez” por Liliana Rosas y Silvana Flores (ReporteIndigo.com)