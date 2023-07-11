Brett Goldstein, Bill Burr Among New York Comedy Festival Headliners

The New York Comedy Festival has announced its 2023 headliners, this year welcoming Dave Attell, Bill Burr, Nicole Byer, Jimmy Carr, Margaret Cho, Tim Dillon, Giggly Squad, Ilana Glazer, Brett Goldstein, Nate Jackson, Anthony Jeselnik, Matteo Lane, Sam Morril, Nick Mullen and Adam Friedland, Atsuko Okatsuka, Pod Meets World, Donnell Rawlings, Jeff Ross, Robyn Schall, Daniel Sloss and Michelle Wolf to the 10-day event.

The largest comedy festival in the U.S., the New York Comedy Festival is now in its 19th year and will run from Nov. 3 to Nov. 12. The event, founded by Caroline Hirsch and produced by Carolines, brings together over 200 of the country’s top comedians who perform in more than 100 shows at some of the most prestigious venues in the five boroughs, including the Apollo Theatre, BAM, the Beacon Theatre, Carnegie Hall, Madison Square Garden, The Theater at MSG and Town Hall.

Burr returns to the NYCF for his third appearance at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10; other highlights include Goldstein at the Beacon Theatre, Byer at the Apollo, Glazer at BAM, Wolf at Town Hall and Jeselnik at Carnegie Hall.

“We’re very excited to bring the best comedians — from emerging talent to established headliners — from across the country and throughout the world to perform at this year’s festival,” Hirsch said in a statement. “We’ve curated an amazing lineup of shows, with many more to be announced in the coming months. As we expand from seven to ten days this year, we welcome some new partners including Bread Financial and Death Wish Coffee as well as expanding our relationship with the Hard Rock Hotel New York. It’s because of our valued partnerships that we’re able to continue to expand each year and bring even more laughter than ever to The Big Apple.”

Tickets for all shows are available to the general public starting July 17 at 11 a.m. ET and can be purchased through the NYCF website.