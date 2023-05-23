Adam Driver Named 2023 Indy 500’s Honorary Starter

Adam Driver has been named the honorary starter for the 2023 Indianapolis 500.

The Oscar-nominated actor and Indiana native will wave the green flag for the 107th running of the event, which will take place on May 28, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Tuesday.

“Adam is going to experience one of the most exhilarating, powerful and exciting moments in all of sports as he stands atop the flag stand and waves the green flag to officially start the world’s greatest race,” J. Douglas Boles, Indianapolis Motor Speedway president, said in a statement.

The actor, who counts Michael Mann’s Ferrari among his latest projects, joins the ranks of other high profile Hollywood names to appear at the race. That includes Top Gun‘s Miles Teller, The Art of Racing in the Rain‘s Milo Ventimiglia, Ford vs Ferrari‘s Christian Bale and Matt Damon, as well as 12 Strong star Chris Hemsworth.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway previously announced that Jewel is set to perform the national anthem, with actress Stephanie Beatriz serving as this year’s grand marshal.

Beyond his personal ties to Indiana, with Driver growing up in Mishawaka and attending the University of Indianapolis ahead of his time at Juilliard, the actor served in the Marines for three years. After being medically discharged, he co-founded the nonprofit Arts in the Armed Forces, which focuses on staging theater and musical productions for military members.

As a Memorial Day weekend event, the Indy 500 is known for celebrating and honoring those in and veterans of the armed forces.

“Indy 500 Race Day is full of meaning for our drivers, our fans across the globe and most especially our active-duty military members and veterans,” Boles said. “Adam is not only a star recognized across the world, but also a former U.S. Marine who will be a very fitting addition to ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'”