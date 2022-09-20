Adam McKay Pledges $4M Donation to Climate Emergency Fund

Adam McKay is taking another public step in the fight against climate change.

Following his climate disaster-inspired film Don’t Look Up, the director announced on Tuesday that he has pledged $4 million to the Climate Emergency Fund, which gives out grants to environmental activists. A longtime activist himself, this is McKay’s largest donation ever, on any issue, as well as the largest personal donation in Climate Emergency Fund history. McKay has also joined the board of directors of Climate Emergency Fund, where he will help support strategic decision-making and fundraising.

“The Climate Emergency Fund is unique in their commitment to funding civil, non-violent, disruptive activism. We are past time for politeness, past time for baby steps,” McKay said in a statement. “I am proud to support their efforts and call on others to join me in doing everything we can to stave off the rapidly worsening impact of the climate crisis.”

McKay’s donation will allow Climate Emergency Fund to continue its support of disruptive-action protest in the U.S. and beyond, investing in groups that are dedicated to spurring elected leaders into taking immediate action to avert climate disaster.

In support of McKay’s donation, producer, philanthropist and social activist Abigail Disney also announced a $200,000 commitment to Climate Emergency Fund. “Past generations have failed us, and now it’s up to us to take swift action to avert climate disaster,” Disney said. “I’m proud to stand with Adam to lift up the brave activists Climate Emergency Fund supports and call on others to do the same. We do not have time to waste.”

“We founded Climate Emergency Fund because activism works — history makes that clear. Grassroots movements are the fastest and most effective way to create transformative change, which is exactly what we need right now,” added Climate Emergency Fund co-founder Rory Kennedy. “Adam is a visionary filmmaker and philanthropist, and we are excited to formally welcome him to our board.”