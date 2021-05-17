Adam Sandler Playing in Pick-Up Basketball Game Goes Viral

Video of Adam Sandler playing in a pick-up basketball game apparently in Long Island over the weekend has gone viral as fans of the actor-comic just can’t seem to get enough of his court prowess. His outfit also drew some attention.

Sandler is a well-known hoops nut who has been spotted at several Los Angeles Lakers games, sometimes with Jack Nicholson. But he also loves his New York teams.

Videos of the actor playing in a pick-up game posted by sports journalist Anthony Puccio went viral Monday, with one video racking up more than 1.5 million views.

“Friend sent me this video of Adam Sandler hoopin’ on Long Island… He’s out here playing pick up everyday [sic],” Puccio wrote of the clip that shows the Saturday Night Live veteran in a polo shirt and shorts, working the court, dishing out passes. The polo seemed to be a little too big for the actor, and of course, some social media users had to poke fun. But overall, it was good-natured.

And it wasn’t just film fans who took notice of Sandler’s game. “Adam Sandler is a baller. You want to be on his team in pick-up. He throws dimes!!!” former pro and current NBA analyst Baron Davis tweeted.

Sports have played a pivotal role in several of Sandler’s most beloved films, including Happy Gilmore and 2019’s Uncut Gems, for which the actor won an Independent Spirit Award.

Watch Sandler work the court, below.