Adam Sandler to Receive Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

One of comedy’s highest honors is headed Adam Sandler’s way.

The superstar comedian has been selected to receive the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The Hustle star will receive the honor during a gala ceremony at Washington, D.C.’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 19.

The Mark Twain Prize “recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.” Previous recipients include Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Neil Simon, Billy Crystal, George Carlin, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Dave Chappelle and Jon Stewart. And many of his fellow Saturday Night Live alums have also received the honor, like Lorne Michaels, Steve Martin, Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Eddie Murphy, Bill Murray and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on SNL,” said Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

The event was created by the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Bob Kaminsky, Peter Kaminsky, Mark Krantz and John Schreiber and has been supported by Cappy McGarr since its inception in 1998.

The honor for Sandler comes amid critical acclaim for his turn in Netflix’s Hustle. Sandler, who is currently on the road performing stand-up, has a résumé that includes The Wedding Singer, Happy Gilmore, Grown Ups, Big Daddy, The Longest Yard, The Waterboy, Murder Mystery, Punch-Drunk Love, Anger Management, The Meyerowitz Stories, Just Go With It, Hubie Halloween, Uncut Gems, 50 First Dates, Hotel Transylvania, Click and more. Next up: Spaceman of Bohemia, Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.