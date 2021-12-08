‘Dune’ and ‘West Side Story’ Among AFI 2021 Film and TV Award Winners

Embracing both studio features and indie films, the American Film Institute has announced its choices for the year’s 10 best films and 10 best TV shows.

The AFI Awards for films will go to Coda, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, Nightmare Alley, The Power of the Dog, tick, tick … Boom!, The Tragedy of Macbeth and West Side Story.

On the television side, this year’s AFI Awards will go to Hacks, Maid, Mare of Easttown, Reservation Dogs, Schmigadoon!, Succession, Ted Lasso, The Underground Railroad, Wandavision and The White Lotus.

And there’s AFI Special Awards for Belfast, Squid Game and Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), whose work fell outside of the institute’s criteria for American film and TV. The honorees will be recognized at a private reception on Jan. 7, 2022, at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“AFI is honored to shine a proper light upon the most outstanding screen stories of 2021 and those who worked collaboratively to bring them to screens large and small,” Bob Gazzale, AFI president and CEO, said in a statement.

The AFI Awards, chosen by a jury process, honor creative teams as a whole, recognizing those in front of and behind the camera.