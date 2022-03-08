Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Aida Takla-O’Reilly, Two-Time HFPA President, Dies at 90

She joined the organization behind the Golden Globes in 1956 and was its longest-serving member.

Aida Takla-O'Reilly
Aida Takla-O'Reilly Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Aida Takla-O’Reilly, a two-time president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the organization’s longest-serving member, died Sunday in Los Angeles. She was 90.

Takla-O’Reilly joined the group behind the Golden Globe Awards in 1956 and served as its president in 1994-96 and 2011-13. Born in Egypt, she covered the entertainment industry for publications in her home country.

“She was a great listener, never judged and always fought for the underdog. She was fearless and inspired others to be fearless — and to become leaders. She had a fierce and deep loyalty to her friends and the people she loved,” HFPA president Helen Hoehne, who was sponsored by Takla-O’Reilly when she applied to join the organization, said in a statement.

“I owe Aida a great debt of gratitude for all her support and love over the years — and the HFPA owes much to her tough-as-nails defense of the association, our work and our members. To the very end, she was dispensing advice and sharing her wisdom for the future of the HFPA.”

Takla-O’Reilly moved to the U.S. as a student, and she earned her master’s degree from UCLA. In 1976, she was selected to chair the Pan-African Studies department at California State University, Los Angeles, where she taught classes and developed courses in literature, journalism and film studies. She also had a Ph.D.

She was honored with the Women of Vision in Film Award in 2001.

Survivors include her daughter, Dominique, and her grandchildren, Mikaela, Taylor, Arianna, Zachary and Naomi.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad