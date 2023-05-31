Al Pacino Expecting Child With Girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are expecting a child, his rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Although his rep didn’t share details on their relationship, TMZ, who was the first to report the news, said the 83-year-old actor has been linked to the producer since April 2022.

The Godfather actor also shares a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, as well as 22-year-old twins with his ex Beverly D’Angelo.

In 2014, he spoke to The New Yorker about what it’s like being a father and said that having children has helped with the “missing link” he’s felt since his father left him and his mother when he was a toddler. “I consciously knew that I didn’t want to be like my dad,” The Irishman star told the magazine at the time. “I wanted to be there. I have three children. I’m responsible to them. I’m a part of their life. When I’m not, it’s upsetting to me and to them. So that’s part of the gestalt.

He continued, “And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself. When I do a movie, and I come back, I’m stunned for the first twenty minutes. These people are asking me to do things for them? Huh? I’m not being waited on? Wait a minute. Uh-oh, it’s about them! That action satisfies. I like it.”

Earlier this month, Pacino’s The Godfather Part II co-star and good friend Robert De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed his seventh child at 79 years old.