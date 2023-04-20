Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Charges to Be Dropped in ‘Rust’ Shooting, Lawyers Say

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins will be dropped, his lawyers say.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident,” said his attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro in a statement.

The news comes after new special prosecutors were appointed in March to oversee criminal charges in the Rust shooting after the lawyer previously handling the cases was forced to step down.

More to come.