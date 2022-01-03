Alec Baldwin Resolves to Not Let Negativity “Destroy” Him in 2022 After ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin is offering somber contemplation about the coming year following the deadly October shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

The actor posted a nearly 13-minute video to Instagram on Saturday in which he offered an update on his emotional state of mind and thanked fans for continuing to send him messages of support.

“I’ve had more people who have been kind and thoughtful and generous of spirit than I’ve had people who are malignant about the death Halyna Hutchins,” Baldwin said in the footage. “I’m not afraid to say that and to couch that in some euphemisms — somebody died very tragically. And I’ve gotten so much, I mean so much, goodwill from people. It’s just incredible.”

The actor continued, “This has been, surely, the worst situation I’ve ever been involved with, and I’m very hopeful that the people in charge with investigating this whole thing get to the truth as soon as possible. No one wants the truth more than I do.”

While on Rust‘s Bonanza Creek Ranch set in Santa Fe on Oct. 21, Baldwin discharged a gun that accidentally killed the film’s director of photography Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. The Sante Fe Sheriff’s department and district attorney are investigating the incident, and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and assistant director Dave Halls are under investigation as well.

In his new video, Baldwin explained that while he’s not typically one for New Year’s resolutions, he does hope to find better ways to deal with negativity in 2022. He went on to describe phone conversations he’s had recently with spiritual and philosophical thinkers on how to “manage your feelings better and not let it destroy you or get the better of you. We live in a world where there’s just oceans of negativity, online and so forth, and one must find a way to manage that.”

On Dec. 23, Baldwin posted a similarly reflective Instagram video in which he said that, for those involved in the Rust incident, it is “never going to be behind us.” He added, “Not a day goes by I don’t think about that.”

The actor sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for a program that aired on Dec. 2, marking his first official interview about the tragedy. Baldwin recalled Hutchins giving guidance on how to hold the firearm for the right camera angle when it went off in his hands.

Baldwin told Stephanopoulos, “The notion that there was a live round in that gun did not dawn on me until 45 minutes or an hour later.”