Alec Baldwin Set to Interview Woody Allen

Alec Baldwin is set to interview scandal-plagued filmmaker Woody Allen.

Baldwin made the announcement on his Instagram, revealing that he will conduct an Instagram Live interview with Allen on Tuesday morning. In a caption to his post, the actor anticipated the criticism he will face by writing, “Let me preface this by stating that I have ZERO INTEREST in anyone’s judgments and sanctimonious posts here.”

He continued, “I am OBVIOUSLY someone who has my own set of beliefs and COULD NOT CARE LESS about anyone else’s speculation. If you believe that a trial should be conducted by way of an HBO documentary, that’s your issue,”

Baldwin’s message was in reference to Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering’s HBO docuseries Allen v. Farrow which explores an allegation of sexual abuse made against Allen in 1992 by his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, who was seven when the abuse allegedly occurred.

Despite Farrow going public with her allegations against Allen in 2013 and 2014 it wasn’t until the #metoo movement took off that the director would face a backlash. Allen has since become something of a pariah in Hollywood, with Amazon Studios notably canceling a $68 million four film deal and his recent movies have struggled to gain distribution.

Baldwin’s sure-to-be controversial interview of Allen comes amid the actor’s own legal issues stemming from the fatal shooting on the set of the western Rust in October 2021. In that incident, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot and director Joel Souza injured when a live round was discharged from a revolver used as a prop by Baldwin. The actor is a target of multiple lawsuits over the incident.