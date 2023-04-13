Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness, Anthony Jeselnik Join Just For Laughs Festival Lineup

Comedians Ali Wong, Jonathan Van Ness and Anthony Jeselnik have joined the lineup for the Just For Laughs comedy festival’s 41st edition this summer.

The comedy festival in Montreal that revolutionized stand-up comedy by discovering top comics like Kevin Hart, Dave Chappelle and Jimmy Fallon has seen its earlier move into programming solo touring shows pay off as veterans of Netflix comedy specials like Wong, Van Ness and Jeselnik dominate its first lineup announcement for its upcoming July 14 to 29 run.

Comedy special veteran Wong, whose latest project, Beef, has just bowed on Netflix, will be joined for her one-night stand at Just For Laughs on July 26 by special guest Sheng Wang after his own Netflix comedy special, Sweet & Juicy, premiered on the streaming giant. Wong was part of Just For Laughs’ New Faces discovery series in 2011, and the festival named her breakout comedy star of the year in 2017.

Van Ness, the breakout star of Netflix’s Queer Eye reboot series, is bringing Fun & Slutty, A Night with Jonathan Van Ness, to Just For Laughs for a July 29 performance, while Jeselnik, whose most recent stand up special, Fire in the Maternity Ward, recently premiered on Netflix, will bring his one-man show to Montreal, also for a July 29 performance.

Other concerts booked into Just For Laughs include solo shows by drag queens and comedy duo Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamo, YouTube sensation Kurtis Conner, Scottish comic Daniel Sloss, Mexican standup comic Carlos Ballarta and Tom Papa, another Netflix comedy special veteran.

Just For Laughs also announced as gala hosts comedy star Russell Peters, who will emcee four shows in all this year, and Jack Whitehall, star of the Netflix show Travels With My Father.

Just For Laughs’ staple comedy club series will return, with The Nasty Show to feature performances by Donnell Rawlings, Steph Tolev and Adrienne Iapalucci, while the Just For the Culture show at Club Soda will have appearances by Alonzo Bodden, Gianmarco Soresi, Nicole Johnson and Malik Elassai.

Just For Laughs 2023 will make additional lineup announcements in the coming months.