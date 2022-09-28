Lawyers for Alleged Hollywood Con Queen Detail Plan to Block Extradition

Lawyers representing Hargobind Tahilramani, the alleged Con Queen of Hollywood, laid out the strategy they intend to pursue in order to block an extradition request by the United States’ Department of Justice. Hearings on the extradition are currently underway at the Western Magistrates Court in London.

In the 42-page document, submitted to a London court Tuesday, Tahilramani’s team argued that the poor conditions of American prisons, their client’s unstable mental condition and the location where his crimes allegedly took place — in this case the United Kingdom — are decisive factors that should weigh in Tahilramani’s favor. Additionally, they argued that should Tahilramani be extradited to the United States, he would eventually be deported back to his home country of Indonesia, where he would face undue persecution.

“Prison conditions in the U.S. are such that extradition would present a real risk of a breach of Mr. (Tahilramani’s) right not to be subjected to inhuman and degrading treatment,” the document states.

Tahilramani was arrested in late November 2020, by authorities in the northern U.K. city of Manchester and since has been in pretrial detention at HM Prison Wandsworth, in London. He stands accused of impersonating several prominent female figures in Hollywood, including the producers Amy Pascal, Kathleen Kennedy and Victoria Alonso to lure unwitting victims to Indonesia, where he allegedly bilked them of money.

Tahilramani became the subject of a lengthy FBI investigation that picked up speed after The Hollywood Reporter first wrote about the scam in the summer of 2018.

Two years later, in the fall of 2020, a United States grand jury indicted Tahilramani on eight federal charges, ranging from conspiracy to commit wire fraud to aggravated identity theft.

Now, Tahilramani’s lawyers are arguing that sending him to the United States would constitute a violation of his human rights.

Tahilramani’s defense lawyers will argue that because his alleged offenses occurred while he was living in the U.K., extradition to the United States is inappropriate.

In laying out their case, the lawyers sketched out a brief history of their client’s life prior to arriving in the U.K. in 2016. They allege that Tahilramani was treated poorly in a variety of clinical and quasi-religious institutions in Indonesia, where, they claim, he was subjected to gay conversation therapy. It also alleges that while in one of these institutions he was sexually abused by a Christian pastor.

According to the document, several mental health clinicians who interviewed Tahilramani after his arrest in 2020 determined that he suffered from some sort of “personality disorder,” though they differed on what that might be. One physician indicated that since his incarceration in the UK, Tahilramani has been “hearing voices and believing that he has been implanted with a microchip,” according to the legal document.

Some of the possible theories about his mental state included a “hypomanic disposition,” a “histrionic” personality disorder and an “adjustment” disorder. Two psychiatrists determined that he might qualify for a diagnosis somewhere on the bipolar disorder spectrum. But another psychiatrist noted that Tahilramani’s personality disorder was marked distinctly by “psychopathic traits.”

The bulk of the defense document outlined an argument that the U.S. prison system would unduly subject Tahilramani to severe conditions in which he would be targeted for his homosexuality, and that these conditions would exacerbate his existing suicidal tendencies, creating a “substantial risk,” according to one physician, that he would ultimately commit suicide.

The extradition proceedings began late last week and will continue through Thursday. The hearings have featured expert testimony by a panel of witnesses, including an American academic familiar with the American Bureau of Prisons, a former F.B.I. official and an American lawyer with expertise on sentencing guidelines that would come into play should Tahilramani eventually be extradited.

Tahilramani testified on his own behalf in the early days, describing a fraught childhood, an acrimonious relationship with his two sisters,and his identity as a gay man, which he claimed made him vulnerable to attack and persecution in Indonesia. At one point during his testimony, he broke down in tears, necessitating the procedures be stopped.

The document also laid bare a slew of crimes Tahilramani conducted while still a resident of Indonesia. These included embezzlement and bomb threats to the U.S Embassy. He was convicted on all counts and spent roughly four years inside Cipinang, a large Indonesian penitentiary on the edge of Jakarta.

Appearing via video conference, Tahilramani sat through this week’s proceedings largely unmoved. Dressed in a crisp light blue shirt and yellow prison pants and appearing trim and in good health, Tahilramani took notes and listened attentively.

A judge is expected to rule on the case before the end of the year. Tahilramani will have the right to appeal.