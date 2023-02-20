Allison Holker Boss Says She Will Continue to Share Joy Through Dance Following Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Death: “That’s Not Going to Change”

Allison Holker Boss took to social media to thank fans for “all the love and support” following the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss.

Speaking in her first video message shared on Instagram since her late husband’s death, the professional dancer expressed her gratitude on Saturday for the hope and inspiration during “very challenging and emotional” times.

“I just want to say thank you for all the love and support that you guys have sent to me and my family [during] this time,” she said. “It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life. … And he was someone that was just beautiful, and he lived his life from love and he made you feel a certain way.”

She continued, “My family and I have always said that we wanted to make sure that our purpose was lived out by bringing joy to people, joy to people’s homes from dance or love. And that’s not going to change for us. It’s going to feel a little bit different, but we know that that’s our purpose and we’ll still do that to this day. And I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there, we can still move and choose love and we can still choose grace and we can still choose kindness.”

On Dec. 13, 2022, the dancer, choreographer, actor and producer died by suicide at the age of 40, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

Boss got his big break in 2008 on So You Think You Can Dance and met Holker on the show in 2010. The two dancers were all-stars together on the seventh season and started dating at the end of that year’s competition. Boss later went on to be a DJ-turned-executive producer for nine years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Holker concluded her emotional video, saying, “I will always be there for you guys, and I appreciate you guys being there for us at this moment. It really … it goes a really far way for us, so thank you. And I hope you guys remember how special you are and how much of an impact you make around the world and continue to move from there. We love you guys.”

Just over a week ago, friends and loved ones of Boss gathered in Los Angeles to pay tribute to him at a celebration of life service. Speakers at the service included Ellen DeGeneres, Loni Love and Wayne Brady.

Earlier this year, Holker shared an emotional montage featuring photos of the couple and their kids living their life together, paying tribute to Boss. She wrote in the caption of the video, “To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS.”