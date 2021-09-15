Allison Mack Begins 3-Year Prison Sentence Early for Role in NXIVM Crimes

Allison Mack has begun her three-year prison sentence for racketeering and conspiracy related to her involvement in NXIVM, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

The former TV actress and Smallville star is now in the custody of the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Monday, according to a prison spokesperson.

Mack, who was sentenced in Brooklyn federal court by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in June, was initially expected to begin her prison term on Sept. 29. Following her sentencing on Wednesday, June 30, the 39-year-old had been allowed to remain out on bail — which was initially granted in 2018 — and confined to her home where she was living with her parents in Los Alamitos, until the end of September. That is when she was expected to surrender to prison.

Mack pleaded guilty to the charges and faced 14 to 17 1/2 years behind bars on charges that she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for NXIVM leader Keith Ranier. In addition to her three-year sentencing, Mack received a $20,000 fine and must serve 1,000 hours of community service. Based on her cooperation against the supposed self-help group and sex cult leader, prosecutors advised that Mack’s prison term should be below the guidelines.

She was initially arrested in April 2018, after federal authorities in March 2018 raided an NXIVM headquarters near Albany. Raniere was sentenced in 2020 to 120 years in prison on sex-trafficking charges.

In a letter filed to the court ahead of her sentencing, Mack addressed “those who have been harmed by my actions,” and stated that she threw herself into the teachings of Raniere “with everything I had.”

“It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry,” the letter stated.

“This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life,” Mack added.

The Dublin facility Mack is now in is the same Northern California, low-level all-women’s prison that actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin served in for their roles in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.