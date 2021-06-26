Allison Mack Speaks Out Days Before Sentencing: “This Was the Biggest Mistake and Regret of My Life”

Former Smallville actress Allison Mack is speaking out in the days leading up to her sentencing for involvement in the NXIVM sex cult.

In a letter addressing “those who have been harmed by my actions,” which accompanied sentencing guideline recommendations from her attorneys and was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Mack wrote: “It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry.”

“I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had,” she continued. “I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life,” Mack added.

Her letter referenced “those harmed by the collateral damage of my destructive choices,” in which Mack wrote that she is dedicated to spending the rest of her life working to make amends and become a more compassionate woman.

A memo from Mack’s attorneys asked for no jail time on the consideration she has recognized that she has “committed grievous wrongs and that she has earned her punishment.”

The letter stated, that Mack has “publicly denounced Raniere (and her own prior association with Raniere) in the strongest possible terms.”

Her attorneys continued: “That is made clear by Ms. Mack’s plea allocution, her decision to cooperate completely and fully with the government, and is further underscored in her letter to this Court as well as her efforts to demonstrate her remorse to the public generally and more specifically to those she harmed. There is thus no need to impose an additional sentence of incarceration on Ms. Mack to achieve specific deterrence.”

Mack was arrested in 2018 and charged with sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy and forced labor conspiracy. She pled guilty to charges alleging she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for Raniere, who was sentenced last October to 120 years in prison after being convicted of seven felonies.

Mack wrote in her letter, “I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly. I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path.”

The actress is due for sentencing on June 30 at the Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom.