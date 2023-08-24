ALS Association Reports Surge in Donations, Web Traffic After Death of Sandra Bullock’s Partner

Hollywood insiders were shocked to learn of the death of photographer Bryan Randall, the longtime partner of Sandra Bullock who died Aug. 5 at age 57 following a battle with ALS.

“Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request,” his family said in a statement released two days later.

In lieu of flowers, the family encouraged donations to support the ALS Association and Massachusetts General Hospital, where he received care. The Hollywood Reporter checked in with the ALS Association, and rep Brian Frederick reported that the organization saw an additional 100,000 visitors to its website in the days after Randall’s passing.

“And we were able to raise an additional $50,000, which will go toward our work of helping people living with ALS and their loved ones,” he said. “Our hearts still go out to Sandra and Bryan’s family, and we are grateful for the spotlight they have shone on this devastating disease. ALS is still fatal, but we have an urgent plan to make it livable until we can cure it and we still need all the help we can get.”

Though she’s lived her life in the public eye for decades, Bullock is known to be private about her personal life. She did, however, open up a bit about her relationship with Randall during a 2021 appearance on Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk to host Jada Pinkett Smith.

“I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children — three children, [Randall’s] older daughter. It’s the best thing ever,” Bullock said at the time, referencing her two adopted children, son Louis and daughter Laila. “I don’t wanna say do it like I do it, but I don’t need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother. I don’t need to be told to be ever-present in the hardest of times. I don’t need to be told to weather a storm with a good man.”

Per People, the pair met in 2015 when Randall was hired to photograph a birthday party for Bullock’s son, Louis. “He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian, and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him.”

Randall, from Portland, Oregon, worked as a fashion model for luxury brands like Hugo Boss and Saint Laurent before a career transition led him to photography.

