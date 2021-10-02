Alyssa Milano Says Uncle Is Awaiting Open Heart Surgery But “Doing Well” After August Car Accident

- Share this article on Facebook
Alyssa Milano says her uncle Mitch Carp is “doing well” but may need surgery following a car accident in August that required her to help save his life.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Friday, Milano shared an update on the status of her uncle’s health after the two were in an Aug. 17 car accident while on the West Los Angeles Highway. Carp, who had a heart attack while driving, is on the road to recovery though he “probably needs open heart surgery,” the actress said.
“He’s doing well. I mean, he has a long road of recovery,” she told ET. “He’s out of the hospital, he’s home, he has care, and they’re trying to build up his strength to get open heart surgery. So that’s kind of where we are now.”
“If you would’ve told me years ago, ‘You’re gonna get into a really bad accident. You’re gonna have to save this person’s life, and it’s gonna be really scary.’ I would’ve told you, I don’t know if I could get through that,” she said. “But it’s true what they say about having this superhuman strength when it comes when you need it, and this fight or flight thing that I was definitely in for a few days after too.”
The Charmed actress explained that she feels like she “handled it the best that I can,” especially as someone that’s been “super anxious pretty much my [whole] life.”
“It was scary. Accidents are scary, and it makes you just realize how fragile life is,” she said.
