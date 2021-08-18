Alyssa Milano Says She’s “Grateful to the People Who Stopped to Help” After Car Crash With Her Uncle

Alyssa Milano was in a crash on Tuesday that involved her 63-year-old uncle Mitch Carp and resulted in him being hospitalized, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Following reports late Tuesday of a crash involving the actress and her family member while driving on the West Los Angeles Highway, Milano took to Twitter to confirm the incident, which saw her uncle experience a heart attack while driving. He was taken to UCLA Medical Center to be treated.

“Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event,” she began a thread on her Twitter account. “I was a passenger in a car my Uncle Mitch was driving when he suffered a serious heart attack, resulting in a car crash.”

Milano went on to thank bystanders who stopped to help both her and Carp, as well as the first responders who came to the scene for their assistance. “I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us,” she said. “I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to him and to me.”

After sharing the news of the highway incident and her family member’s medical emergency, Milano gave an update on Carp’s status, writing that, “He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover.”

The star described her uncle as “such an important part of our family” and someone who spends time regularly with her, her husband and their family. “He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives,” she said.

Milano ended her statement with a request that both the public and media “afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time” before encouraging people to get CPR training.

“Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified,” Milano said. “You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life. The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”