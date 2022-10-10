Alyssa Milano to Keynote at MIPCOM Cannes’ Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch

Alyssa Milano is set to deliver the keynote address at MIPCOM Cannes’ annual Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch, co-hosted by A+E Networks in partnership with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Women in Global Entertainment Power Lunch will take place at the Majestic Hotel on Oct. 17.

“Alyssa is a fantastic spokesperson for women and has been a strong voice and influencer championing women in our industry,” said Melissa Madden, senior vp international marketing at A+E Networks. “I think she’s going to be incredibly inspiring. She’s going to tell her story and light a fire for us all.”

Madden added that this year’s theme, “Stronger Together,” is “about connecting women and accountability for assisting other women with their career paths. The room will be full of women who have achieved success. But we’ll also be asking ‘Who helped you?’ and ‘Whom are you helping?’”

This year, the WGE Power Lunch marks its 10th anniversary at MIPCOM Cannes, which organizers said aims to promote diversity and inclusion again throughout its conference program.

Milano will also present the inaugural Behind the Scenes award at the Diversify TV Excellence Awards, presented by MIPCOM in association with founding presenting partner A+E Networks on Oct. 19.

“The Women In Global Entertainment Power Lunch reaches its 10th anniversary this year more relevant than ever,” MIPCOM Cannes director Lucy Smith said. “From her early advocacy of the #metoo movement, Alyssa has been a true catalyst for change and her impact hugely significant. We are delighted to welcome her to Cannes for what I have no doubt will be an enlightening session and our thanks to A+E Networks who founded this amazing event with us.”

In the keynote, Milano will open up about her recently sealed major first-look deal with A+E Studios to write and produce projects aimed at U.S. and global audiences. A+E says its partnership with Milano demonstrates its long-running mission to ensure female representation behind and in front of the camera. That mission includes the initiative “Broader Focus,” an ongoing effort led by A+E’s Lifetime channel to boost women’s roles in the industry.

“We continue to be encouraged by the results of our ‘Broader Focus’ initiative,” said Liz Soriano, senior vp international programming at A+E Networks. “Some 65% of the writers for our original movies are women; 56% of the directors of our movies are also women, while 50% of our executive producers have been women. We are excited to be extending ‘Broader Focus’ to support women in this industry further into the next generation.”

The 38th edition of MIPCOM Cannes, which takes place Oct. 17-20, is expected to draw more than 10,000 international television producers, buyers, commissioners and creatives from over 100 countries. More than 300 exhibiting studios and distributors are confirmed to attend the market.