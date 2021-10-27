Amanda Seyfried Reveals She Had a “Tough Case of COVID” the Morning of Her Oscar Nomination

Amanda Seyfried stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Tuesday and revealed she learned she had tested positive for COVID-19 just before she received her first Oscar nomination, but she did not want the diagnosis to overshadow her success.

Seyfried received a nomination earlier this year for her supporting role in Mank. After host Meyers congratulated her on the recognition, the actress explained how she learned the news: “I turned my phone off the night before because I was like, ‘If anyone’s going to tell me I got an Academy Award nomination or didn’t, I want it to be my mother.’ She added, “But I was also sleeping in because I had a tough case of COVID.”

She recalled having to do interviews about the nomination while being ill and “dealing with one of the worst moments of my life.” She said, “I didn’t want that to take over because clickbait and stuff like that.” The actress also shared that she had been vaccinated two days before testing positive. Seyfried joked, “It’s great to have both, apparently. Hybrid immunity.” She said the experience was “really stressful” before “all of a sudden, this amazing career-changing thing happens.”

During her appearance on the late-night show, the actress also spoke about her new film, A Mouthful of Air, in which she plays a mother struggling with postpartum depression. Seyfried, who has two children, said the movie “reflects really how we talk about mental health in general and also how we treat mothers in the healthcare system, which is we don’t.”

She further explained, “As soon as you have a baby, you go home, and that’s it. There’s no fourth-trimester check-ins. There’s no, ‘Hey, are you feeling okay?’ If you’re a single mother, you’re made to feel like you have to do it alone, which is crazy. It used to be a tribe thing and, luckily for me, I do have that. My mom lives with us.”

Seyfried admitted giving birth is “traumatic” and that caring for a small child can be terrifying. She ended the conversation with Meyers, saying, “We don’t talk about it enough and I hope this movie generates that conversation. I hope people understand that there is a lot of help out there and that we need more of it.”

Watch the full interview below.