Amanda Seyfried Is Working on a Musical Adaptation of ‘Thelma & Louise’ for the Stage

Amanda Seyfried missed the Golden Globes because she was involved in a workshop of musical adaptation of Thelma & Louise, a rep for the show confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.

The musical, which was in early stages of development in 2021, is being adapted for the stage, the rep said. Evan Rachel Wood is also said to be involved in the workshop. Her reps did not reply to a request for comment from THR as of press time.

Variety first reported news of Seyfried and Wood’s involvement in the project.

In June 2021, Thelma & Louise screenwriter Callie Khouri told THR about the “very early stages” of development for the musical. Khouri said the musical had director Trip Cullman (who has directed Choir Boy, Lobby Hero and more on Broadway) attached, a score by indie singer-songwriter Neko Case and a script by Halley Feiffer, an actress and playwright who is also a co-executive producer on the upcoming Apple TV+ series Dear Edward and a co-executive producer on the upcoming Amazon series Daddy.

At the time, Khouri called the musical a reimagnation of her original screenplay, for which she won an Oscar. The screenplay follows two best friends, played by Geena Davis and Susan Sarandon, who go on a road trip that shifts considerably after a sexual assault and murder.

“It’s a completely different animal,” Khouri told THR of the musical. “We’ve got a book and we’ve got music but because of the pandemic, we all haven’t been together in a very, very long time. So, it’s still in its nascent stages, but it’s very promising. I don’t want to say too much about it.”

The timeline for the musical’s next steps has yet to be announced.

Speculation about the project grew after Seyfried won a Globe Tuesday for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, but wasn’t on hand to accept the award because, as the presenters read, she was “deep in the process of creating a new musical.” Many on social media then questioned whether it was a third Mamma Mia film.

Seyfried later wrote on Instagram that she was in New York and that she had to miss the awards “because I am doing something that is magic and it’s musical. So I’m finally getting to do something that I’ve never really done. That’s all I can really say about it. Hopefully more soon. But it’s a lot of work. It’s more fun, and it’s been a great night.”

The Mean Girls star has never appeared on Broadway, but has appeared Off-Broadway opposite her now-husband Thomas Sadoski in Neil LaBute’s The Way We Get By in 2015. On screen, she has appeared in several musicals, including in both Mamma Mia films, Les Misérables and Across the Universe.

Chris Gardner contributed to this report.