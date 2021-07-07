Amazon Studios Helping to Launch Pop-Up Vaccination Sites in N.Y., L.A.

Amazon Studios and health tech startup Carbon Health are hosting a series of pop-up vaccination sites across New York City and Los Angeles to increase vaccine accessibility within the cities’ underserved populations.

The mobile effort will launch in New York City on July 8 at the nonprofit charity Bread & Life, which works to alleviate hunger and poverty across Brooklyn and Queens, before opening sites in Los Angeles on July 17 and July 18.

“Amazon Studios first collaborated with the teams at Carbon Health at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 and since then we have seen, first-hand, their dedication to helping all communities fight COVID-19,” Amazon Studios’ head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “As we enter this pivotal juncture in the pandemic, we want to join forces to help bring vaccinations to the locations where they are needed most.”

Running throughout the summer, multiple locations in each city will provide first and second-dose vaccinations of Moderna, with Amazon Studios and Carbon Health estimating up to 150 COVID-19 vaccinations per day. The Carbon Health team will be operating the mobile sites between 7:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., with vaccines administered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“Every day, Bread & Life serves thousands of meals to hungry New Yorkers and provides an array of services to help people achieve self-sufficiency,” said Bread & Life executive director, Sister of Mercy Caroline Tweedy. “Collaborating with Amazon Studios and Carbon Health to administer the COVID-19 vaccine will further that vision by directly providing our community with a renewed sense of hope, safety and security.”

Carbon Health teamed with the Los Angeles Fire Department, the Los Angeles Mayor’s Office and the Sean Penn co-founded CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) earlier this year to help book and administer thousands of vaccine appointments at Dodger Stadium.

“We are proud to extend our collaboration with Amazon Studios to reach under-vaccinated communities, like unhoused individuals served by Bread & Life,” Carbon Health’s chief medical officer, Dr. Sujal Mandavia, said in a statement. “Over the last year, Carbon Health has joined forces with Amazon Studios to bring mobile COVID-19 testing clinics to 12 production sites, making it easier for cast and crew to continue to operate during the pandemic.”

Carbon Health, which delivers omnichannel healthcare through in-person clinic visits, virtual visits and digital hardware devices, has worked with various local governments and nonprofits throughout the pandemic, helping administer over 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccines and 1.4 million COVID-19 tests. It’s among a growing group of tech companies with existing or newly announced campaigns to distribute vaccines across major metropolitan areas.

That includes Facebook, which in late June announced they were teaming up with Bay Area nonprofits to send a mobile vaccine truck to schools around its Menlo Park headquarters to increase access to the area’s underserved communities. Virtual Care provider Ro also announced back in March that it was teaming with New York City’s Health Department to make house calls to distribute vaccines to the city’s older population.