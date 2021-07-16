AMC to Pay Frank Darabont, CAA $200M in Settlement of ‘Walking Dead’ Profits Fight

The longrunning legal battle over Frank Darabont’s profits from The Walking Dead has come to an end with AMC Networks making a nine-figure payout to the former showrunner and his agency, CAA.

Darabont first sued in California in 2013, and the battle eventually spawned a spinoff in New York. He and CAA claim the network had used shady accounting to short them on profits. The fight largely centered on the definition of “modified adjusted gross receipts” (MAGR), and whether a season two amendment to Darabont’s original contract redefined the MAGR calculations.

The deal resolves all litigation and buys them out of most of their rights to the intellectual property from the franchise.

“The Settlement Agreement provides for a cash payment of $200 million (the “Settlement Payment”) to the plaintiffs and future revenue sharing related to certain future streaming exhibition of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead,” states AMC’s July 16 report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. “The Company has taken a charge of approximately $143 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 in consideration for the extinguishment of Plaintiffs’ rights to any compensation in connection with The Walking Dead and any related programs and the dismissal of the actions with prejudice, which amount is net of approximately $57 million of ordinary course accrued participations. The Settlement Agreement also includes customary provisions included in such agreements, including providing for mutual releases, covenants not to sue, waivers, confidentiality, non-disparagement and indemnification for third party claims.”

The parallel fight from other participants including Walking Dead graphic novel creator Robert Kirkman is ongoing and currently scheduled for trial this November, with a June back up date in case of a pandemic delay. AMC’s lawyers say Darabont’s settlement doesn’t impact that litigation.