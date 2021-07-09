Participant to Receive American Cinematheque’s Power of Cinema Award

The American Cinematheque has set another honoree for its Nov. 18 gala, confirming media company Participant to receive the Power of Cinema Award presented by Hill Valley.

Participant CEO David Linde will accept the award on behalf of the Jeff Skoll-founded company during the ceremony at which Scarlett Johansson will be feted with the 35th annual American Cinematheque Award.

The American Cinematheque board of directors established the 2021 Power of Cinema Award as a way to honor an individual or an organization “whose actions through storytelling have advanced the significance and social relevance of films in today’s modern culture.”

Participant, founded in 2004, focuses largely on content with socially relevant themes and impactful storylines. The company’s recent credits include Dark Waters, John Lewis: Good Trouble and Judas and the Black Messiah. Participant’s more than 100 films have collectively earned 82 Oscar nominations with 21 wins including best picture honors for Spotlight and Green Book, and best documentary honors for American Factory, Citizenfour, The Cove and An Inconvenient Truth, and best foreign language film for Roma and A Fantastic Woman.

“We believe Participant is the ideal first recipient of this award given Jeff Skoll’s stated belief that a story well told has the power to ignite positive social change,” said Mark Badagliacca, president of the AC board. “We are thrilled that CEO David Linde will accept the award on behalf of Participant and the filmmakers and storytellers whose work continues to prove the power of cinema.”