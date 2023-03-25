Andrew Lloyd Webber Announces Son Nick’s Death After Cancer Battle

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s eldest son, Nick Lloyd Webber, has died following an 18-month-long battle with gastric cancer. He was 43.

The legendary theatrical composer announced the news Saturday, stating that his son had died earlier that day in Basingstoke, a town in England. On Thursday, Lloyd Webber posted to Instagram that Nick had been checked into hospice care after he was diagnosed with pneumonia due to his cancer.

“I am shattered to have to announce that my beloved elder son Nick died a few hours ago in Basingstoke Hospital,” Lloyd Webber’s latest statement read. “His whole family is gathered together and we are all totally bereft. Thank you for all your thoughts during this difficult time.”

Nick Lloyd Webber is a composer and record producer who earned a 2022 Grammy Award nomination for his producing work on the soundtrack album for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella. The musical launched in London’s West End and goes by the title Bad Cinderella on Broadway.

He scored the BBC One series Love, Lies and Records, which is an adaptation of author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s classic book The Little Prince. Nick also composed the score for director Gillies McKinnon’s 2021 feature film The Last Bus, starring Timothy Spall and Phyllis Logan.

Nick married viola player Polly Wiltshire in 2018.

Andrew Lloyd Webber issued a statement earlier this month about his son’s illness, which he said would cause him to miss preview performances and the opening night of his new musical, Bad Cinderella, on Broadway. The musical opened March 23.

The 75-year-old EGOT winner is well-known for composing the music for The Phantom of the Opera, which is winding down its Broadway run after 35 years. He has also scored such theatrical hits as Cats, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar and Starlight Express.