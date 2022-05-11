Andy Dick Arrested on Suspicion of Felony Sexual Battery

Andy Dick has been arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery following an incident in Orange County, California.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Scott Steinle confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that law enforcement authorities were called at approximately 9 a.m. to a campground in O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon after a man alleged he was sexually assaulted.

The suspect, actor and comedian Dick, 56, was arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery and booked into Orange County Jail. The reporting party was taken to a hospital for examination. The incident was livestreamed on Captain Content’s RV YouTube channel.

TMZ was first to break news of Dick’s arrest.

Dick has made headlines in the past due to his inappropriate behavior. Back in 2018, the comedian was charged with one count sexual battery and one count of simple battery, stemming from an incident where a woman filed a report claiming Dick squeezed her butt as he walked past her on the sidewalk. She also claimed he made lewd comments.

Around that time, he was also dropped from the independent feature film Raising Buchanan due to claims of sexual harassment.