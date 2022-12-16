Angelina Jolie to Step Down as UN Refugee Agency Special Envoy

Angelina Jolie will be leaving her role as special envoy with the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, after 20 years campaigning in support of forcibly displaced people around the world.

Jolie, in a joint statement with the UNHCR, said she wanted to tackle a wider set of humanitarian and human rights issues. “After 20 years working within the UN system, I feel it is time for me to work differently, engaging directly with refugees and local organizations, and supporting their advocacy for solutions,” Jolie said as she looks to work beyond the UNHCR orbit.

The Hollywood star has spoken out for a solution to global refugee flows from war-torn countries like Syria and criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting Muslim-majority nations and restricting refugees from entering the U.S. in 2017.

Her joint statement with the UNHCR said Jolie will continue to support refugees and issues around forced displacement. “At a time when the world is facing complex, multi-faceted and interconnected crises, she plans to engage with a wider range of actors on a broader set of humanitarian issues as well as work more directly with local organizations,” the statement added.

Jolie has worked with the UNHCR since 2001, first as a UN goodwill ambassador and then in 2012 she was made a special envoy.

She completed around 60 field missions to meet with displaced people seeking refuge from forced exile, including most recently traveling on behalf of the UNHCR to Yemen and Burkina Faso.

“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision. I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio. I look forward to our continued friendship,” UN high commissioner Fillipi Grandi said.