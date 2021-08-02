The Hollywood Reporter Names Angie Han as TV Critic

Angie Han has joined The Hollywood Reporter as its new TV critic.

The prominent reviewer, based in Los Angeles, joins chief TV critic Daniel Fienberg and reports to reviews editor Jon Frosch.

In addition to writing reviews, Han will write critical essays about the evolving TV and streaming landscapes for THR‘s print and digital platforms.

“Angie’s criticism is both sophisticated and accessible, a total pleasure to read — full of insight, wit and sharp observations about form, content and culture at large,” said Frosch. “I’m so excited to see what she does in this role.”

Han previously served as Mashable‘s deputy entertainment editor, where she edited and wrote film and TV reviews, features and news stories for the digital outlet. She joined Mashable as a movie reporter in 2017 before being elevated to the deputy entertainment editor role the next year. Prior to her time at Mashable, she was the managing editor at /Film (slashfilm.com), starting as a staff writer in 2011. Han, who is a member of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, has also served as a contributing critic on KPCC’s FilmWeek, a one-hour weekly podcast segment powered by NPR.

“I’m so excited to be joining The Hollywood Reporter,” said Han. “I’ve been reading THR for years, and I am a huge fan of their incisive criticism, must-read features and unparalleled news coverage. I’m honored to help contribute to that long and mighty legacy.”

Han joins THR in a time of exciting growth as it continues its tradition of exceptional journalism. The brand joined Penske Media Corporation earlier this year and has recently broken such headline-making stories as its exposé on Scott Rudin’s long history of abuse and Billy Porter’s cover story that revealed his HIV status. This year, it won 10 National Arts & Entertainment Journalism Awards and was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for its Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter roundtable series.