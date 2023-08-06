Angus Cloud’s Mother Remembers Actor, Says His “Last Day Was a Joyful One”

Angus Cloud’s mother shared a sweet tribute on social media to remember the late Euphoria actor.

His family announced on Monday that Cloud, who landed his breakout role as Fezco on the hit HBO show, died at the age of 25. A cause of death has yet to be determined, but his family’s statement noted that the actor recently “buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss.”

His mother, Lisa Cloud, also acknowledged her son’s grief amid the death of his father in her Facebook post late Friday, but added that she does not believe Cloud’s death was a suicide.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” she wrote. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

She continued, “He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life. When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

In her post, Lisa also praised her son’s work as an actor and on Euphoria as well as recalled how Cloud overcame a serious head injury as a child.

“His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love,” she concluded. “His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Following his death, Cloud’s Euphoria co-stars, including Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow, took to social media to pay tribute to the actor. Show creator Sam Levinson also said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon.”