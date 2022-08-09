Reports: Anne Heche Remains in Coma Following Car Crash

Anne Heche is reportedly in a coma and in critical condition Monday following a car accident in which her car crashed into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, setting fire to both the home and vehicle.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention,” a rep for the actress said in a statement sent to media outlets Monday. Heche slipped into a coma shortly after the accident, the rep told CNN.

Heche’s reps previously shared on Saturday that the actress was in “stable condition” after her hospitalization and that Heche’s family was asking for “thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a public report that the car collided into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A., causing a fire. The LAPD confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Heche is under investigation for misdemeanor driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to THR’s request for comment.

The 53-year-old actress earned a Daytime Emmy Award early in her career for her work on the NBC soap opera Another World and an Emmy Award nomination for her role in the Lifetime movie Gracie’s Choice. Her other notable roles include Gus Van Sant’s Psycho remake, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights, a recurring arc on the CBS series All Rise, My Friend Dahmer, Wild Card, Catfight, and The Last Word. Heche also received a Tony Award nomination in 2004 for her performance in Twentieth Century and hosts the podcast Better Together with Anne & Heather.