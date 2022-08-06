×
Anne Heche Hospitalized After Car-Crash Fire in L.A.

The actress was in critical condition Friday after a car she was driving crashed into a home and caught on fire, according to CNN.

By Abbey White, Ryan Gajewski

Anne Heche
Anne Heche Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Anne Heche was hospitalized after crashing her car into a Los Angeles residence Friday, setting fire to both the home and vehicle, CNN reported.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed in a public report that a solo female driver’s car collided into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A., causing “structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire.” The woman was rescued from the car and taken to a local hospital in critical condition; firefighters put out the blaze in roughly an hour.

CNN confirmed that Heche was the driver, citing an unnamed source.

The Los Angeles Police Department told the outlet that the car ran off the road and hit the home after traveling at a high speed, and that the driver sustained burn injuries.

A representative for Heche did not immediately respond to The Hollywood Reporter’s request for comment.

The 53-year-old actress earned a Daytime Emmy Award early in her career for her work on soap opera Another World. She is also known for appearing in such films as I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights and Gus Van Sant’s Psycho remake.

Other TV credits include Men in Trees, Hung and Save Me.

