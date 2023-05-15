Anne Heche Laid to Rest by Family on Mother’s Day: “She Loved Everyone So Passionately”

Anne Heche was laid to rest in Los Angeles on Mother’s Day, nine months after the actress died at the age of 53.

The private afternoon ceremony on Sunday saw Heche’s cremated remains placed at her final resting place, Hollywood Forever Cemetery’s Cathedral Mausoleum.

“She loved everyone so passionately and deeply,” a rep for Heche shared in a statement from her family. “Her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother.”

The Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog actress died on Aug. 14 after spending several days in a coma at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center in California. On Aug. 5, her Mini Cooper ran off the road, smashing into a two-story home in the Mar Vista neighborhood of L.A.

The crash caused structural compromise that erupted in heavy fire that took almost 60 firefighters more than an hour to extinguish, the Los Angeles Fire Department told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. Heche was initially hospitalized in critical condition, having suffered burns and a severe anoxic brain injury from the crash.

She was declared brain dead, but was kept on life support to determine whether she was a match for organ donation. On Aug. 14, she was “peacefully taken off life support,” her rep said.

In a statement from her family, Heche was described as “a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother and a loyal friend.”

“Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work and her passionate advocacy,” it continued. “Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”