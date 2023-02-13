×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Anti-Defamation League Releases New Report on Impact of Kanye West’s Antisemitic Statements

The Jewish non-governmental organization has compiled a timeline of incidents that are inspired by or related to the musician's public outbursts.

Kanye West
Kanye West Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Ralph Lauren

The Anti-Defamation League, the international Jewish non-governmental organization focused on civil rights law, has released a report linking Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s antisemitic statements to real-world anti-Jewish sentiment on social media and in real-world physical spaces.

Since October 2022, the ADL’s Center on Extremism has documented at least 30 antisemitic incidents that directly reference Ye and his public comments, including vandalism, banners with hate speech, targeted harassment and campaigns in support of the artist’s statements on college campuses.

Related Stories

A crowded city street filled with people of Asian descent strolling between tents and booths decorated with U.S. flags and banners in Chinese.
News

Guest Column: Monterey Park's Legacy Should Be Cultural Empowerment, Not Tragedy

Ana de Armas, Michelle Yeoh, Bryan Tyree Henry and Mandy Walker
Movies

Oscars Diversity: 'Everything Everywhere' Propels Asian Acting Nominees to Historic High

One example is the “#YeIsRight” hashtag, which the report notes has trended on Twitter since Oct. 1 with more than 9,400 mentions using or referencing hashtags related to the slogan. It was also seen written in chalk on a sidewalk at the University of Alabama on Jan. 26, 2023.

Known extremist, white supremacist groups like the Groypers have organized a series of “Ye is right, change my mind” events, where members defend and employ Ye’s outbursts as a way to espouse their own Holocaust denial and Hitler praise. The first event took place at Florida Atlantic University on Jan. 18, 2023, and doubled as an endorsement of Ye’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks — and his dredging up some of the worst anti-Jewish tropes imaginable — doubtlessly are having an impact and inspiring people to commit real-world acts of hate,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, said in an emailed statement to THR. “As we have long maintained, celebrities and others who engage in spreading hateful tropes need to know their words have consequences. Unfortunately, Kanye’s decision to continue to peddle hatred against Jews is only giving encouragement to people who are already infected with hate.”

The full report includes a timeline of incidents including vandalism, such as someone writing the words “Kanye West is right” and “Kill All Jews” alongside three swastikas on the wall of a high school bathroom in Newport Beach, California; harassment, which the Los Angeles’ Museum of the Holocaust received in the form of antisemitic phone calls and emails after offering Ye a tour; and other incidents, including when members of the Goyim Defense League displayed a banner over L.A.’s 405 Freeway that read “KANYE IS RIGHT ABOUT THE JEWS” while giving Nazi salutes.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad